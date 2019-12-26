Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

‘Lion King’ shown during

youth movie day

The Plainfield Public Library will hold a youth movie day at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. “The Lion King” will be featured.

Radiant Diamond Tour stops at Plainfield First Baptist

Are you ready to lose weight? We invite you at 9 a.m. January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 809 Main St., Plainfield.

The Radiant Diamond Tour will hold a free informational meeting. There is no gimmicks, just practical advice on how to manage food- instead of letting food manage you. Come and hear the inspiring story of how one lady became 137 pounds lighter.

Events for The BUZZ can be emailed to news@waverlynewspapers.com or call 319-352-3334.