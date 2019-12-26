‘Lion King’ shown during
youth movie day
The Plainfield Public Library will hold a youth movie day at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. “The Lion King” will be featured.
Radiant Diamond Tour stops at Plainfield First Baptist
Are you ready to lose weight? We invite you at 9 a.m. January 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 809 Main St., Plainfield.
The Radiant Diamond Tour will hold a free informational meeting. There is no gimmicks, just practical advice on how to manage food- instead of letting food manage you. Come and hear the inspiring story of how one lady became 137 pounds lighter.