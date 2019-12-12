WAVP breakfast set for Dec. 14
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the WAVP, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Serving a variety of breakfast items in including egg, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Free will donation. Everyone is welcome. Waverly Area Veterans Post — Where Patriots Gather.
Veterans Christmas Party
held in St. Ansgar
The 22nd Annual Veterans Christmas Party at the St Ansgar American Legion will be Saturday, Dec. 14. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. It is free. Come early for Christmas goodies, rolls and coffee. Veterans, spouses and the public are welcome to attend. No fees, nothing to join. Char’s Polka Band will play our favorite Christmas music, polkas, waltzes and patriotic music (requests welcome). Lunch will be served by Paradise Pizza. Master of Ceremonies is Iraq Vet Ken Borchardt. Introductions and “Share a Story” begins at 10 a.m. Veterans Christmas Party is a social get-together for Veterans, spouses, and military history enthusiasts from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. It is sponsored by Vietnam vet, retired Staff Sgt. Phil Fleischer, Box 253, St. Ansgar, IA 50472, or phone : (641) 736-2346, not by any veterans organization. The St. Ansgar American Legion allows use of their facilities at no charge. Veterans Christmas Party is alcohol and smoke free.
W-SR 5th, 6th grade band, choir
perform Dec. 16 & 17
The Waverly-Shell Rock 5th and 6th grade band and choir departments will showcase their annual winter concerts in the middle school auditorium. The sixth-grade band/choir concert will take place Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. and the fifth-grade band/choir concert follows on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. This is the first public performance of the year for both bands and choirs, with many excited and eager students ready to showcase their hard work. The bands are directed by Tyler Winkey, while the choirs are co-directed by Denise Hull and Charissa Lambert. All three directors are anticipating a night filled with the sounds of the season and would like to extend their invite to all. Admission is free.
‘Most Wonderful Time’
screened at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Dec. 20. “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
‘Lion King’ shown during
youth movie day
The Plainfield Public Library will hold a youth movie day at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. “The Lion King” will be featured.