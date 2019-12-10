Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVP breakfast set for Dec. 14

The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the WAVP, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Serving a variety of breakfast items in including egg, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month.

Free will donation. Everyone is welcome.

Waverly Area Veterans Post — Where Patriots Gather.

‘Most Wonderful Time’

screened at Plainfield library

Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Dec. 20. “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.

