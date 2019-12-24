‘Lion King’ shown during
youth movie day
The Plainfield Public Library will hold a youth movie day at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. “The Lion King” will be featured.
Events for The BUZZ can be emailed to news@waverlynewspapers.com or call 319-352-3334.
