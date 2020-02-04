Pork chop dinner served Feb. 6
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a smoked pork chop meal on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
‘Overcomer’ screening set for Feb. 21
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Feb. 21. “Overcomer” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Pony Express dance held March 14
The Waverly Dairy Spot Saddle Club will hold a Pony Express dance on March 14 in Readlyn.
The festivities will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Watering Hole, 209 Main St., with live music by the band Wichita. Part of the proceeds from the dance will benefit Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.