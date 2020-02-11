‘Overcomer’ screening set for Feb. 21
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Feb. 21. “Overcomer” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Denver Public Library to host
instrument petting zoo
Children of all ages are invited to participate in a free instrument petting zoo from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Denver Public Library. Wartburg College students will staff the zoo with violins, trumpets, trombones, drums, and bells available for children to play and learn.
The petting zoo is sponsored by the Wartburg Community Symphony as a community outreach and education initiative in Bremer County. Visit www.wartburg.edu/symphony to learn more about the symphony and its mission.
Pony Express dance held March 14
The Waverly Dairy Spot Saddle Club will hold a Pony Express dance on March 14 in Readlyn.
The festivities will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Watering Hole, 209 Main St., with live music by the band Wichita. Part of the proceeds from the dance will benefit Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.