Garden Club opens year March 2
Waverly Garden Club will hold its first meeting of 2020 at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2 in the Waverly Civic Center. Ben Rindels from Rindels Consulting will discuss landscaping ideas. The Club typically meets the first Monday of each month and will hold its annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 16 in the Horse Barn at the Fairgrounds. New members are welcome. Meetings are open to the public.
Beef & noodles served at Lenten Lunch
Heritage United Methodist Church will hold its annual Lenten lunch and devotion on Wednesdays during Lent. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with a devotion from a guest pastor from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a free-will offering, with proceeds benefiting a charity designated each week. For the March 4 lunch, beef and noodles will be served, the Rev. Corey Smith of Redeemer Lutheran Church will be the speaker, and the Ronald McDonald House is the designated charity.
Pony Express dance held March 14
The Waverly Dairy Spot Saddle Club will hold a Pony Express dance on March 14 in Readlyn. The festivities will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Watering Hole, 209 Main St., with live music by the band Wichita. Part of the proceeds from the dance will benefit Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.