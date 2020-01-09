Marine Corps League serves spaghetti Jan. 16
The Northeast Iowa Marine Corps League 1241 and Auxiliary will be hosting a spaghetti supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, downstairs at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. This event is open to the public. It raises money for the League and Auxiliary, which in turn goes back to support veterans and their families.
'Overcomer' screened at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Jan., 17. The film "Overcomer" will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Cub Scout pancake breakfast
Jan. 18 at Trinity
The Cub Scout Pack 90 pancake breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly.
WAVP hosts bean bag tournament
A non-sanctioned, for fun bean bag tournament will be held Jan. 18 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW. The tournament starts at 1 p.m. with check-in starting at 12:30 p.m. Registration forms are available at the WAVP or online at https://waverlyvets.us or contact Richard Lindell at 319-269-3230.