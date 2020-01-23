Bartels hosts blood drive Jan. 31
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is hosting a blood drive Friday, Jan. 31. The American Red Cross Blood Drive is open to the public and will be held in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels. The public is encouraged to use the green entrance off of 20th Street Northwest. Bartels will hold a drawing to give away a Google Home Mini to one of the donors during the drive. Go online to redcrossblood.org to sign up for a time to donate. January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross urges people to share their good health and resolve to give blood regularly. “Hosting a blood drive coincides with Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community’s core values of enriching lives through quality services and Christian care,” stated Director of Nursing Amanda Dobbs. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.” Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type and can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.
Troop 1051 holds Super Bowl brunch
Boy Scout Troop 1051 of Shell Rock will hold a Super Bowl brunch fundraiser from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St., Shell Rock. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash brown potatoes, sausage links, pancakes, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is a free-will offering.
Fran’s Ferns offer lunch on Super Sunday
The Relay for Life team Fran’s Fans will have a free-will donation soup lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Clarksville AMVETS building. Homemade soups, rolls, desserts and drinks will be served. All donations will be donated to the Butler County Relay for Life.
Cattlemen hold annual banquet Feb. 2
The Bremer County Cattlemen will hold their annual banquet Sunday, Feb. 2 at the 4 H Building in Waverly. Social Time starts at noon with a 12:30 p.m. prime rib dinner with all the fixings. There will also be homemade pie and ice cream for dessert. Two free meal tickets are provided with paid membership, the public is welcomed for extra $13 each. Memberships can be paid at the door. Beef scholarships are available for high school seniors. Contact Valerie Gaede for more information at JVgaede@butler-bremer.com.