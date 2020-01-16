Marine Corps League
serves spaghetti Jan. 16
The Northeast Iowa Marine Corps League 1241 and Auxiliary will be hosting a spaghetti supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, downstairs at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. This event is open to the public. It raises money for the League and Auxiliary, which in turn goes back to support veterans and their families.
‘Overcomer’ screened
at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Jan., 17. The film “Overcomer” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
AMVETS hold fish fry Jan. 17
Waverly AMVETS, Post 79, will host a Fish Fry, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. They will serve Cod, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, ColeSlaw, and Bread. This event will be held at Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly, 319-483-9287. The public is welcome.
Cub Scout pancake breakfast
Jan. 18 at Trinity
The Cub Scout Pack 90 pancake breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly.
WAVP hosts bean bag tournament
A non-sanctioned, for fun bean bag tournament will be held Jan. 18 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW. The tournament starts at 1 p.m. with check-in starting at 12:30 p.m. Registration forms are available at the WAVP or online at https://waverlyvets.us or contact Richard Lindell at 319-269-3230.
Bartels hosts blood drive Jan. 31
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is hosting a blood drive Friday, Jan. 31. The American Red Cross Blood Drive is open to the public and will be held in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels. The public is encouraged to use the green entrance off of 20th Street Northwest. Bartels will hold a drawing to give away a Google Home Mini to one of the donors during the drive. Go online to redcrossblood.org to sign up for a time to donate. January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross urges people to share their good health and resolve to give blood regularly. “Hosting a blood drive coincides with Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community’s core values of enriching lives through quality services and Christian care,” stated Director of Nursing Amanda Dobbs. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.” Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type and can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.