Wave Droids, Shell Bots
hold showcase Thursday
W-SR Robotics invites the community, sponsors, family, and friends to attend their third annual and 2019-2020 Skystone Showcase event at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Bock Gym at the high school. The two W-SR robotics teams, Wave Droids (No. 13206) and Shell Bots (No. 14736), will be presenting their judges’ presentations, demonstrating their robots, and answering questions. The robotics room will be open for viewing – come and check out their new 3D printer. Students who are interested in joining robotics are encouraged to attend, and the teams look forward to thanking and sharing with sponsors. Questions can be emailed to Ryan Sand at rsand20@wsr.k12.ia.us or Will Potter at wpotter22@wsr.k12.ia.us.
NAMTA meets Friday
NAMTA (Northeast Area Music Teachers Association) will hold a regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, January 10 at the Hearst Center in Cedar Falls. At approximately 10:15 a.m., Dr. Suzanne Torkelson, Professor of Piano at Wartburg College, will present “Self-reflection, Improving as Students and Teachers.” The public is invited and admission is free. NAMTA is the local chapter of Iowa Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association. For more information contact local chapter president Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com.
WAVP holds monthly breakfast Jan. 11
The Waverly Area Veterans Post will hold its monthly breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the WAVP, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. They will be serving a variety of breakfast items in including egg, bacon, sausage, pastries along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Free will donation. Everyone is welcome. Waverly Area Veterans Post — Where Patriots Gather.
Winter Farmers Market begins Jan. 11
The Winter Waverly Farmers Market will begin its monthly gatherings starting Jan. 11 at Embassy Vineyard Church in Waverly. The markets will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and will also be held on Feb. 8, March 14 and April 4.
Cub Scout pancake breakfast
Jan. 18 at Trinity
The Cub Scout Pack 90 pancake breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly.