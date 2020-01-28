Cooties host fish fry Thursday
The VFW Cooties will be hosting an all you care to eat fish fry meal on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW Waverly. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
Troop 1051 holds Super Bowl brunch
Boy Scout Troop 1051 of Shell Rock will hold a Super Bowl brunch fundraiser from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St., Shell Rock. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, cheesy hash brown potatoes, sausage links, pancakes, coffee, milk and juice. The cost is a free-will offering.
Fran’s Ferns offer lunch on Super Sunday
The Relay for Life team Fran’s Fans will have a free-will donation soup lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at the Clarksville AMVETS building. Homemade soups, rolls, desserts and drinks will be served. All donations will be donated to the Butler County Relay for Life.
Cattlemen hold annual banquet Feb. 2
The Bremer County Cattlemen will hold their annual banquet Sunday, Feb. 2 at the 4 H Building in Waverly. Social Time starts at noon with a 12:30 p.m. prime rib dinner with all the fixings. There will also be homemade pie and ice cream for dessert. Two free meal tickets are provided with paid membership, the public is welcomed for extra $13 each. Memberships can be paid at the door. Beef scholarships are available for high school seniors. Contact Valerie Gaede for more information at JVgaede@butler-bremer.com.
Pork chop dinner served Feb. 6
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a smoked pork chop meal on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
Pony Express dance held March 14
The Waverly Dairy Spot Saddle Club will hold a Pony Express dance on March 14 in Readlyn.
The festivities will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Watering Hole, 209 Main St., with live music by the band Wichita. Part of the proceeds from the dance will benefit Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.