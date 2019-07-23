Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Steak fry hosted by AMVETS July 27

AMVETS Post No. 79 will host a Steak Fry Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.

Choices: Chicken, Iowa Pork Chop, Sirloin, Ribeye, and Filet. Includes Baked Potato, Garlic Bread and Build your own Salad. Call in reservations before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Serving 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Wapsie Class of 1972 holds

65th birthday bash

The Wapsie Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold a mass 65th birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole in Readlyn.

RSVPs must be made by Aug. 12. Search for and ask to join Wapsie Valley High School — Class of 1972 on Facebook or text to (319) 239-3463.

