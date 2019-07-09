Moon landing program at
Clarksville Library
This month marks the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. On Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., Mark Brown, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, will be at the Clarksville Public Library (103 W. Greene Street) to present “Achieving the Goal” – The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11. Brown will outline some of the historical events, milestones, and spaceflight missions which eventually led American to winning the Space Race and landing humans on the moon. Refreshments will be served following the program. The library is handicapped accessible.
Tea Party at Snowden House on July 13
The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington Street, will be hosting a “Moana” themed Tea Party on July 13 at 10 a.m. This tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch Cupcakes, other fun treats and a classic low tea. This tea is sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery. Cost is $8 for Members, and $10 for Non-Members. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit: www.gmdistrict.org/calendar. For more information call (319) 234-6357 or visit