WAVP to host breakfast July 13
On Saturday, July 13, a breakfast will be held at the Waverly Area Veterans Post from 7:30 to 10 a.m. A variety of breakfast items will be served, including eggs, bacon, sausage and pastries, along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served on the second Saturday of the month. It’s a free will donation and everyone is welcome.
Moon landing program at
Clarksville Library
This month marks the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. On Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., Mark Brown, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, will be at the Clarksville Public Library (103 W. Greene Street) to present “Achieving the Goal” – The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11. Brown will outline some of the historical events, milestones, and spaceflight missions which eventually led American to winning the Space Race and landing humans on the moon. Refreshments will be served following the program. The library is handicapped accessible.
Tea Party at Snowden House on July 13
The Grout Museum District’s Snowden House, 306 Washington Street, will be hosting a “Moana” themed Tea Party on July 13 at 10 a.m. This tea party will include crafts and activities that coincide with the theme, as well as Scratch Cupcakes, other fun treats and a classic low tea. This tea is sponsored by Scratch Cupcakery. Cost is $8 for Members, and $10 for Non-Members.
Pre-registration is required. To register, visit: www.gmdistrict.org/calendar. For more information call (319) 234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.
Wapsie Class of 1972 holds
65th birthday bash
The Wapsie Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold a mass 65th birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole in Readlyn.
RSVPs must be made by Aug. 12. Search for and ask to join Wapsie Valley High School — Class of 1972 on Facebook or text to 319-239-3463.