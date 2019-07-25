Steak fry hosted by AMVETS July 27
AMVETS Post No. 79 will host a Steak Fry Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.
Choices of meat are chicken, Iowa pork chop, sirloin, ribeye, and filet and includes baked potato, garlic bread and build-your-own-salad. Call in reservations before 3 p.m. Saturday.
The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Wapsie Class of 1972 holds
65th birthday bash
The Wapsie Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold a mass 65th birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole in Readlyn.
RSVPs must be made by Aug. 12. Search for and ask to join Wapsie Valley High School — Class of 1972 on Facebook or text to (319) 239-3463.
Waverly Library hosting Book Clubs
On Monday, July 29, the Waverly Public Library will be hosting two book clubs. The fourth-sixth grade lunch book club is from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For the Lunch Book Club, the Waverly Lions Club purchases a copy for each participant to keep and registration is required. The High School Book Club is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens entering ninth-12th grades. Participants will read a different book each week. Registration is also required and books will be provided. Contact the library at (319) 352-1223 for more information.