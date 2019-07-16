Moon landing program at
Clarksville Library
This month marks the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing. On Thursday, July 18, at 6:30 p.m., Mark Brown, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, will be at the Clarksville Public Library (103 W. Greene Street) to present “Achieving the Goal” – The 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11. Brown will outline some of the historical events, milestones, and spaceflight missions which eventually led American to winning the Space Race and landing humans on the moon. Refreshments will be served following the program. The library is handicapped accessible.
Smoked pork chops served by VFW
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a smoked pork chop meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW Waverly on Thursday, July 18. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
‘The Help’ screened at Plainfield Library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, July 19. “The Help” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Lions Club Heritage Days breakfast held July 21 at airport
Please join the Waverly Lions Club with their Heritage Days pancake breakfast. We will be serving pancakes, sausage, ham, milk, juice and of course, coffee. We will be serving on July 21 from 7 a.m.-noon. It will be at the Waverly Municipal Airport, 1710 35th St. NW (Business Highway 218)
You will be able to see an airplane display. Proceeds go to community betterment, eyesight programs and leader dogs.
Wapsie Class of 1972 holds
65th birthday bash
The Wapsie Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold a mass 65th birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole in Readlyn. RSVPs must be made by Aug. 12. Search for and ask to join Wapsie Valley High School — Class of 1972 on Facebook or text to 319-239-3463.