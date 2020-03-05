Lasagna served at Lenten Lunch
Heritage United Methodist Church will hold its annual Lenten lunch and devotion on Wednesdays during Lent. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with a devotion from a guest pastor from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a free-will offering, with proceeds benefiting a charity designated each week. For the March 11 lunch, lasagna will be served, the Rev. Jesse Henkle of Orchard Hill Church will be the speaker, and Camp Courageous is the designated charity.
Pony Express dance held March 14
The Waverly Dairy Spot Saddle Club will hold a Pony Express dance on March 14 in Readlyn. The festivities will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Watering Hole, 209 Main St., with live music by the band Wichita. Part of the proceeds from the dance will benefit Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines.
Tripoli Fine Arts Boosters
presents ‘Got Talent?’
Come out and enjoy an evening of fun and laughter as a group of individuals get together to perform a variety of music and skits to entertain everyone! Mark your calendars and plan to attend this fun-filled night. All proceeds go back to the Tripoli CSD music and art departments.
The “Got Talent?” variety show will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, in the Tripoli Middle School gymnasium. Tickets can be purchased in advance from American Savings Bank, Tripoli, Farmers Savings Bank, Frederika, Jolyn’s Haircare and Tan, Tripoli, Tripoli Schools, and any cast member.
‘Midway’ screened at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be March 20. “Midway” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.