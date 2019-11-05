Bake sale, luncheon
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold a bake sale and luncheon on Election Day, Nov. 5 in the Legion room of the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St., in Shell Rock. There will be coffee and donuts along with the bake sale beginning at 8 a.m. A lunch of beef burger, baked beans, potato salad and pie will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
VFW serves grilled chicken Nov. 7
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a grilled chicken meal on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
WAVP November breakfast served Nov. 9
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be served from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Admission is a free-will donation, and the public is welcome. The post will serve a variety of breakfast items in including egg, bacon, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month.
Chili, mac & cheese supper
from Troop 69 at St. Paul’s
Come to the St. Paul’s Parish Hall in Waverly to enjoy chili and mac and cheese while supporting Boy Scout Troop 69. The Boy Scouts will be serving from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets can be bought from any Boy Scout from the Troop, or by sending an email to jaredmcley99@gmail.com.
Clarksville firemen omelet breakfast
The Clarksville Fire Department will be serving their annual omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, Nov. 10 at the school lunchroom. The menu includes made to order omelets, hash browns, toast, and drinks. The cost is a free-will donation. All proceeds will go to the department’s equipment and training fund. Carry outs will be available as well. If you would like to have a delivery in Clarksville, please call (319) 239-0633 the morning of the breakfast. The department would like to thank everyone for supporting our fundraisers.
‘A Dog’s Journey’ at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Nov. 15. “A Dog’s Journey” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Wapsie Valley Educational Foundation holds dinner, auction
The Wapsie Valley Educational Foundation will have its annual fall dinner and auction on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Readlyn Events Center. Dinner will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. with a silent auction running from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and a live auction starting at 7 p.m. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, macaroni and fruit salads, and dessert. Message the foundation on Facebook to make a donation. All of the money raised goes toward student programs and scholarships.