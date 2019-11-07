VFW serves grilled chicken Nov. 7
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a grilled chicken meal on Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
WAVP November breakfast served Nov. 9
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be served from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Admission is a free-will donation, and the public is welcome.
The post will serve a variety of breakfast items in including egg, bacon, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month.
Chili, mac & cheese supper
from Troop 69 at St. Paul’s
Come to the St. Paul’s Parish Hall in Waverly to enjoy chili and mac and cheese while supporting Boy Scout Troop 69. The Boy Scouts will be serving from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Tickets can be bought from any Boy Scout from the Troop, or by sending an email to jaredmcley99@gmail.com.
Clarksville firemen omelet breakfast
The Clarksville Fire Department will be serving their annual omelet breakfast from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, Nov. 10 at the school lunchroom. The menu includes made to order omelets, hash browns, toast, and drinks. The cost is a free-will donation. All proceeds will go to the department’s equipment and training fund. Carry outs will be available as well. If you would like to have a delivery in Clarksville, please call (319) 239-0633 the morning of the breakfast. The department would like to thank everyone for supporting our fundraisers.
‘A Dog’s Journey’ at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Nov. 15. “A Dog’s Journey” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Different Drummers benefit
at Narey’s Nov. 23
Attend the 11th Annual Different Drummers Wake, Jam & Food Bank Benefit featuring seven bands, silent auction and raffle, will be held 6–10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Narey’s 19th Hole, Waterloo. Admission: non-perishable food and/or monetary donation for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. All proceeds go to the Food Bank. For information email differentdrummersbenefit@yahoo.com.