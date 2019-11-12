‘A Dog’s Journey’ at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Nov. 15. “A Dog’s Journey” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Different Drummers benefit
at Narey’s Nov. 23
Attend the 11th Annual Different Drummers Wake, Jam & Food Bank Benefit featuring seven bands, silent auction and raffle, will be held 6–10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Narey’s 19th Hole, Waterloo. Admission: non-perishable food and/or monetary donation for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. All proceeds go to the Food Bank. For information email differentdrummersbenefit@yahoo.com.
Fredericksburg holds
Hometown Christmas
Women of Fredericksburg will be hosting their 26th annual Hometown Christmas Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Fredericksburg Community Center. Vendors, refreshments, entertainment, and kids’ activities will be available. Santa will be visiting from 11 a.m.-1 p.m..
Hometown Christmas is the major annual fundraiser for the Women of Fredericksburg. Proceeds from the event are given back to the Fredericksburg community. Donations have been given to the schools, Brad Niewoehner Park, Garden Club, Plum Creek Nature Trail, Country Schoolhouse, the City of Fredericksburg and numerous other worthy causes.