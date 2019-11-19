WAVP calendar of events
Tuesday, Nov. 19: 6:30-8 p.m. WAVP Board Meeting
Thursday, Nov. 21: 5:30-7:30 p.m. St. Paul’s Capstone Fundraising Dinner
Friday Nov. 22: 4-7 p.m. Free Pool
Different Drummers benefit
at Narey’s Nov. 23
Attend the 11th Annual Different Drummers Wake, Jam & Food Bank Benefit featuring seven bands, silent auction and raffle, will be held 6–10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Narey’s 19th Hole, Waterloo. Admission: non-perishable food and/or monetary donation for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. All proceeds go to the Food Bank. For information email differentdrummersbenefit@yahoo.com.
Fredericksburg holds
Hometown Christmas
Women of Fredericksburg will be hosting their 26th annual Hometown Christmas Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Fredericksburg Community Center. Vendors, refreshments, entertainment, and kids’ activities will be available. Santa will be visiting from 11 a.m.-1 p.m..
Hometown Christmas is the major annual fundraiser for the Women of Fredericksburg. Proceeds from the event are given back to the Fredericksburg community. Donations have been given to the schools, Brad Niewoehner Park, Garden Club, Plum Creek Nature Trail, Country Schoolhouse, the City of Fredericksburg and numerous other worthy causes.
Wartburg Holiday Shoppe held Dec. 9
The Wartburg College Department of Social Work is accepting donations for its 33rd annual Holiday Shoppe through Sunday, Dec. 8. The Holiday Shoppe has become an important community tradition that provides gifts for more than 600 children in Bremer County each year. New unwrapped gifts for children may be dropped off at the Social Work office on the second floor of Old Main on the Wartburg campus. Cash contributions also will be accepted and used to purchase gifts at area merchants. Checks may be made payable to Wartburg College and mailed to Lynn Peters, Wartburg College Department of Social Work, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA 50677. For additional information or with questions, contact Peters at 319-352-8472 or lynn.peters@wartburg.edu.