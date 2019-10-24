AMVETS Auxiliary hosts meal Thursday
The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary Post 79 will host a meal, from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. They are serving beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, pea salad and cookies. The public is welcome. It will be held at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
Steak fry for AMVETS happens Saturday
Waverly AMVETS Post 79 will host a steak fry, from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Call in your steak order before 3 p.m. Saturday. Chicken, Fillet, Iowa Pork Chop, Ribeye, or Sirloin are your choices. For to order, call 352-9287. It will be held at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW. The public is welcome.
VFW membership dinner held Oct. 29
VFW Post 2208 will host their annual membership dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the upper level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Social time is from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and the pork loin meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is free to members of VFW Post 2208 and it’s Auxiliary with a paid 2020 membership and also to WAVP Patriot Supporters with a 2020 Patriot Supporters card. The cost for a spouse or guest is $8.
Cooties host fish fry Oct. 31
The VFW Cooties will be hosting an all you care to eat fish fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW Waverly on Thursday, Oct. 31. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
Janesville Lions host pork chop dinner
The Janesville Lions Club will hold a smoked pork chop dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Riviera-Roose Janesville Event Center. Menu includes smoked porK chop, cheesy mashed potatoes, buttered green beans, rosy applesauce, pickles, rolls and butter, pie or cake and drink. For advance tickets call: 319-240-0899 or 319-240-8662. Tickets available at the door.
Boy Scouts hold chili,
mac & cheese supper
Come to the St. Paul’s Parish Hall in Waverly to enjoy chili and mac and cheese while supporting Boy Scout Troop 69. The Boy Scouts will be serving from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets can be bought from any Boy Scout from the Troop, or by sending an email to jaredmcley99@gmail.com.
Wilder Park campground,
cabins close Nov. 4
Wilder Park will be closed for camping , picnicking and cabin rental on Monday, Nov. 4. Also, please note the All Season Lodge remains open year round for rental by groups or overnight stays for families. The park also remains open for fishing, skiing and winter sledding, etc. on Wilders Mountain.
The park board wishes to thank all those participating in the many amenities at the park, and it looks forward to seeing everyone next season.