VFW hosts pork loin dinner
Waverly VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a pork loin meal with dessert on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
Janesville UMC serves turkey
at Riviera Roose
A turkey dinner will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, serving 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Janesville Riviera Roose Event Center. The mouth-watering menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry relish, applesauce, rolls and butter, homemade pie and drink. Bake sale and craft items available. For advance tickets call: 319-231-9265 or 987-2596 or 987-2216. Tickets available at the door. Sponsored by the Janesville United Methodist Church.
AMVETS membership dinner held Oct. 9
AMVETS, Son of AMVETS, and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Waverly Post No. 79 Membership Dinner will be held Oct. 9 at the upper level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Social hour at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Dues may be paid the night of the dinner or can be mailed to: Waverly AMVETS No. 79, Box 93, Waverly, IA 50677.
Harvest bazaar in S.R. Oct. 19
The annual Shell Rock Harvest Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Forty crafters and vendors will be located at the Shell Rock Elementary School and Boyd Building, She’ll Rock Collective, Custom Creations and Heart of Home. Lunch and bake sale will be available at the Boyd Building with all sale proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society. This event is a fundraiser for the Relay for Life team: Fran’s Fans.