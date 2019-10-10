WAVP breakfast held Oct. 12
The Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the WAVP, 1300 Fourth St. SW in Waverly. Serving a variety of breakfast items in including egg, bacon, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Admission is a free will donation. Everyone is welcome. Waverly Area Veterans Post — Where Patriots Gather.
VFW hosts Steak Fry Oct. 12
VFW Post 2208 will host a Steak Fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 12 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. This is a grill your own steak meal with salad bar, baked potato and garlic toast. Reservations must be received by 3 p.m. on Saturday and can be called in at 319-483-9287. This meal is open to the public.
Veterans social held at Bartels
The American Legion Auxiliary of Waverly will host a Veterans Social at Bartles Chapel at 2 p.m. Monday Oct. 14. All area veterans and spouses are invited.
Post office serving pink cupcakes
The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the month of October. The Semi Postal Breast Cancer stamp sells for 65 cents each or a book of 20 for $13. As of May 2019, the BCR stamp sales have generated over $89.6 million for research fund programs since the first BCR stamp was sold in 1998. To celebrate October Breast Cancer Month, the post office in Waverly will have pink cupcakes to share with its customers on Thursday, Oct. 17 while supplies last.
‘15:17 to Paris’ screened
at Plainfield Library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Oct. 18. “15:17 to Paris” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Harvest bazaar in S.R. Oct. 19
The annual Shell Rock Harvest Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Forty crafters and vendors will be located at the Shell Rock Elementary School and Boyd Building, She’ll Rock Collective, Custom Creations and Heart of Home. Lunch and bake sale will be available at the Boyd Building with all sale proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society. This event is a fundraiser for the Relay for Life team: Fran’s Fans.