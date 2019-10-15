Post office serving pink cupcakes
The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month during the month of October. The Semi Postal Breast Cancer stamp sells for 65 cents each or a book of 20 for $13. As of May 2019, the BCR stamp sales have generated over $89.6 million for research fund programs since the first BCR stamp was sold in 1998. To celebrate October Breast Cancer Month, the post office in Waverly will have pink cupcakes to share with its customers on Thursday, Oct. 17 while supplies last.
‘15:17 to Paris’ screened
at Plainfield Library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Oct. 18. “15:17 to Paris” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Harvest bazaar in S.R. Oct. 19
The annual Shell Rock Harvest Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Forty crafters and vendors will be located at the Shell Rock Elementary School and Boyd Building, She’ll Rock Collective, Custom Creations and Heart of Home. Lunch and bake sale will be available at the Boyd Building with all sale proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society. This event is a fundraiser for the Relay for Life team: Fran’s Fans.
Diwali festival held at Trinity Oct. 19
The community is encouraged to attend an introduction to the Diwali Festival and meet new people of different cultures. Diwali is also known as Festival of Lights, which symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance”. This fun event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave. and will feature Rangoli Sand Art for youth, traditional food and Bollywood Dancing. If you are interested in attending the event, please RSVP Bob or Kris Brunkhorst at bobkris@brunkhorst.org.
Boy Scouts hold chili, mac & cheese supper
Come to the St. Paul’s Parish Hall in Waverly to enjoy chili and mac and cheese while supporting Boy Scout Troop 69. The Boy Scouts will be serving from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets can be bought from any Boy Scout from the Troop, or by sending an email to jaredmcley99@gmail.com.