‘15:17 to Paris’ screened
at Plainfield Library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Oct. 18. “15:17 to Paris” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Harvest bazaar in S.R. Oct. 19
The annual Shell Rock Harvest Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Forty crafters and vendors will be located at the Shell Rock Elementary School and Boyd Building, She’ll Rock Collective, Custom Creations and Heart of Home. Lunch and bake sale will be available at the Boyd Building with all sale proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society. This event is a fundraiser for the Relay for Life team: Fran’s Fans.
Diwali festival held at Trinity Oct. 19
The community is encouraged to attend an introduction to the Diwali Festival and meet new people of different cultures. Diwali is also known as Festival of Lights, which symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance”. This fun event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave. and will feature Rangoli Sand Art for youth, traditional food and Bollywood Dancing. If you are interested in attending the event, please RSVP Bob or Kris Brunkhorst at bobkris@brunkhorst.org.
Heritage UMC hosts fall dinner Sunday
Heritage United Methodist Church will hold its fall dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. The menu includes smoked pork loin, cheesy potatoes, butternut squash bake, apple, pasta, Tahiti and broccoli, grape salads, beets, pies, bars, assorted breads, coffee, milk, tea and lemonade. Carryouts are available. The church is located along Iowa Highway 3 West, Waverly.
Lions pancake breakfast held Sunday
The Waverly Lions Club is having a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 4-H Building in Memorial Park. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 4-12 and free for children under age 4. The profits will be used to help build a shelter house in a new city park called Prairie Park.
Boy Scouts hold chili,
mac & cheese supper
Come to the St. Paul’s Parish Hall in Waverly to enjoy chili and mac and cheese while supporting Boy Scout Troop 69. The Boy Scouts will be serving from 4:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets can be bought from any Boy Scout from the Troop, or by sending an email to jaredmcley99@gmail.com.