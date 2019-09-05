VFW hosts spaghetti supper
The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will be hosting an all you care to eat spaghetti meal on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW Waverly. The meal hours are 5:30-7 p.m. This meal is open to the public.
St. Mary’s in Greene holds fall festival
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene will hold its fall festival from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. A family-style turkey dinner will be served. Carry-outs are available. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, call 641-823-4776.
WAVP breakfast held Sept. 14
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the post building, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. They will be serving a variety of breakfast items in including eggs, bacon, sausage and pastries, along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Free will donation. Everyone is welcome! Waverly Area Veterans Post— Where Patriots Gather.
Oran craft show happens Sept. 14
The second annual craft show at Oran School Event Center, in Oran, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Thirty crafters will display leather work, wood working, metal work, glass block team items, toys, games, cards, sewing, crochet, kitchen items, dolls and clothes, Christmas, wreaths for all occasions, bird houses, nature art and more. A guest artist will be on stage performing free hand silhouette art keepsakes while you wait. On the lower level of the school, five home businesses selling Color Street nails, repurposed items, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, flowers and more. Delicious food will be available for purchase on site from The Oran Locker/The Butcher Block. Questions? Call Rita Losh at (319) 638-5445.