WAVP breakfast held Sept. 14
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the post building, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. They will be serving a variety of breakfast items in including eggs, bacon, sausage and pastries, along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Free will donation. Everyone is welcome! Waverly Area Veterans Post— Where Patriots Gather.
Oran craft show happens Sept. 14
The second annual craft show at Oran School Event Center, in Oran, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Thirty crafters will display leather work, wood working, metal work, glass block team items, toys, games, cards, sewing, crochet, kitchen items, dolls and clothes, Christmas, wreaths for all occasions, bird houses, nature art and more. A guest artist will be on stage performing free hand silhouette art keepsakes while you wait. On the lower level of the school, five home businesses selling Color Street nails, repurposed items, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, flowers and more. Delicious food will be available for purchase on site from The Oran Locker/The Butcher Block. Questions? Call Rita Losh at (319) 638-5445.
Nutcracker open auditions held Sept. 14
The Nutcracker presented by The Minnesota Ballet has become a tradition in the Cedar Valley. Taking place every other year, The Minnesota Ballet hosts open auditions to include more than 100 local dancers in the production. This year’s auditions will take place Saturday, Sept. 14. The deadline to register for auditions is Sept. 11. Auditions are open to boys and girls ages 8 to 18. Pre-registration is required. Interested dancers may register at gbpac.com/thenutcracker. Auditions for ages 8-12 will run from 9-11 a.m. and ages 13+ will run from 11 a.m.-noon. Auditions will be held at the Gallagher Bluedorn on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa. Previous dance experience is not required. Results will be posted at 1 p.m. the same day. If cast, there will be staging rehearsals to follow that day and will be held Sunday afternoons from Oct. 6-Nov. 17. The performance dates are as follows: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. For more information, please call 319-273-3679.
NAMTA to hold open house Sept. 14
The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association (NAMTA) will hold an Open House on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the West Music Store on University Avenue in Cedar Falls. There will be a 9 a.m. business meeting followed by an open house with background piano music provided by NAMTA teachers and students. All area piano teachers are welcome and invited to come and meet the teachers, have a time of fellowship and learn about the benefits of being a NAMTA teacher. For more information, please contact President Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com NAMTA is the local chapter of the Iowa Music Teachers Association (IMTA) and the national organization Music Teachers National Association (MTNA).