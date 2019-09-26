Last cruise night of ’19 held Sept. 26
The evenings are slowly cooling as the daylight slowly escapes at the mercy of an earlier sunset. It won’t be long until summer is on “layaway” for another year. Not to worry though, we still have one more...Waverly cruise night, that is. Put an “X” on the calendar or write a note on your steering wheel, but save the date. The 4th Thursday, or the evening of the Sept. 26 is the last cruise night. Come see the old cars on “Main” and relive yesterday once more. Take a tour of Jim Hundley’s main street Museum or stop in for a fresh bag of Lon Peterson’s (Peterson Theatre) popcorn on Lon, at Ed Westendorf’s Auto Repair. Come to Main Street and watch “American Graffiti” live, in person, and in color.
AMVETS Auxiliary hosts meatloaf meal
The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary will be serving meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and sweet treats from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW. The Public is Welcome.
Rail Trail Bridge closed for Oktoberfest
The Waverly Rail Trail Bridge across the Cedar River will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Sept. 27 for Waverly Oktoberest Fireworks. Rain date will be Saturday, Sept. 28. Please obey “closed” signs and barricades. Please contact Waverly Leisure Services if you have any questions.
‘Steak fry’ hosted by AMVETS Saturday
The AMVETS will host a Steak Fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St NW. Chicken, Iowa Chops, Fillets, Ribeyes, and Sirloins are the meat choices. Please call your order in any evening prior to Saturday at 3 p.m. The public is welcome.
Public dance held in Dysart
A Public Dance will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Community Center in Dysart. Music will be provided by Barefoot Becky. Doors open at noon and dance is from 1-5 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Dancing is an enjoyment of life.
Janesville UMC serves turkey at Riviera Roose
A turkey dinner will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, serving 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Janesville Riviera Roose Event Center. The mouth-watering menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry relish, applesauce, rolls and butter, homemade pie and drink. Bake sale and craft items available. For advance tickets call: 319-231-9265 or 987-2596 or 987-2216. Tickets available at the door. Sponsored by the Janesville United Methodist Church.
Harvest bazaar in S.R. Oct. 19
The annual Shell Rock Harvest Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Forty crafters and vendors will be located at the Shell Rock Elementary School and Boyd Building, She’ll Rock Collective, Custom Creations and Heart of Home. Lunch and bake sale will be available at the Boyd Building with all sale proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society. This event is a fundraiser for the Relay for Life team: Fran’s Fans.
