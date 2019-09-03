Jewelry making workshop
offered Wednesday
World’s Window: A Store with a Purpose will be offering a Tagua jewelry making workshop from 10:30 a.m.-noon and 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Visiting artists Andres and Juanita will be leading the workshop. The tagua nut comes from the tagua nut palm tree that grows mainly in Ecuador, Columbia and Venezuela. The tagua nut is known as vegetable ivory for its likeness to animal ivory. Pre-registration is suggested, you may call World’s Window at 268-1584 to sign-up. World’s Window is a Fair Trade store that is dedicated to promoting Fair Trade awareness through education, advocacy and sales.
St. Mary’s in Greene holds fall festival
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene will hold its fall festival from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. A family-style turkey dinner will be served. Carry-outs are available. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, call 641-823-4776.
WAVP breakfast held Sept. 14
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the post building, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. They will be serving a variety of breakfast items in including eggs, bacon, sausage and pastries, along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Free will donation. Everyone is welcome! Waverly Area Veterans Post— Where Patriots Gather.
Oran craft show happens Sept. 14
The second annual craft show at Oran School Event Center, in Oran, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Thirty crafters will display leather work, wood working, metal work, glass block team items, toys, games, cards, sewing, crochet, kitchen items, dolls and clothes, Christmas, wreaths for all occasions, bird houses, nature art and more. A guest artist will be on stage performing free hand silhouette art keepsakes while you wait. On the lower level of the school, five home businesses selling Color Street nails, repurposed items, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, flowers and more. Delicious food will be available for purchase on site from The Oran Locker/The Butcher Block. Questions? Call Rita Losh at (319) 638-5445.