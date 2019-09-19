‘Upside’ screened at
Plainfield library Sept. 20
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Sept. 20. “The Upside” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Iowa author presents book on WWII nurse at Waverly Library
St. Ansgar author Gail Kittleson will appear at the Waverly Public Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 to talk about her book inspired by a World War II nurse from Waterloo. “Until Then,” a novel set in London during the war, centers around Dorothy, a fictitious Army nurse stationed there who is based on Waterloo native Dorothy Webbeking. Kittleson also has several other historical fiction books, including “All for the Cause,” “Kiss Me Once Again,” “A Purpose True,” “With Each New Dawn” and “In Times Like These.” The titles are available on gailkittleson.com and on Amazon.
Last cruise night of ’19 held Sept. 26
The evenings are slowly cooling as the daylight slowly escapes at the mercy of an earlier sunset. It won’t be long until summer is on “layaway” for another year. Not to worry though, we still have one more...Waverly cruise night, that is. Put an “X” on the calendar or write a note on your steering wheel, but save the date. The 4th Thursday, or the evening of the Sept. 26 is the last cruise night. Come see the old cars on “Main” and relive yesterday once more. Take a tour of Jim Hundley’s main street Museum or stop in for a fresh bag of Lon Peterson’s (Peterson Theatre) popcorn on Lon, at Ed Westendorf’s Auto Repair. Come to Main Street and watch “American Graffiti” live, in person, and in color.