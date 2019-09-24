Iowa author presents book on WWII nurse at Waverly Library
St. Ansgar author Gail Kittleson will appear at the Waverly Public Library at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 to talk about her book inspired by a World War II nurse from Waterloo. “Until Then,” a novel set in London during the war, centers around Dorothy, a fictitious Army nurse stationed there who is based on Waterloo native Dorothy Webbeking. Kittleson also has several other historical fiction books, including “All for the Cause,” “Kiss Me Once Again,” “A Purpose True,” “With Each New Dawn” and “In Times Like These.” The titles are available on gailkittleson.com and on Amazon.
Speech judge certification held Tuesday
Waverly-Shell Rock High School will be hosting a speech judge certification clinic at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held in the high school media center and is open to any adult wishing to become a speech judge for IHSSA events. Cost is $5 and please bring a writing utensil. Any questions can be directed to Lisa Phyfe at 319 215-6043 or lisa.phyfe@wsr.k12.ia.us.
Last cruise night of ’19 held Sept. 26
The evenings are slowly cooling as the daylight slowly escapes at the mercy of an earlier sunset. It won’t be long until summer is on “layaway” for another year. Not to worry though, we still have one more...Waverly cruise night, that is. Put an “X” on the calendar or write a note on your steering wheel, but save the date. The 4th Thursday, or the evening of the Sept. 26 is the last cruise night. Come see the old cars on “Main” and relive yesterday once more. Take a tour of Jim Hundley’s main street Museum or stop in for a fresh bag of Lon Peterson’s (Peterson Theatre) popcorn on Lon, at Ed Westendorf’s Auto Repair. Come to Main Street and watch “American Graffiti” live, in person, and in color.
AMVETS Auxiliary hosts meatloaf meal
The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary will be serving meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and sweet treats from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW. The Public is Welcome.
Rail Trail Bridge closed for Oktoberfest The Waverly Rail Trail Bridge across the Cedar River will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Sept. 27 for Waverly Oktoberest Fireworks. Rain date will be Saturday, Sept. 28. Please obey “closed” signs and barricades. Please contact Waverly Leisure Services if you have any questions.
‘Steak fry’ hosted by AMVETS Saturday
The AMVETS will host a Steak Fry from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St NW. Chicken, Iowa Chops, Fillets, Ribeyes, and Sirloins are the meat choices. Please call your order in any evening prior to Saturday at 3 p.m. The public is welcome.