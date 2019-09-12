WAVP breakfast held Sept. 14
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the post building, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. They will be serving a variety of breakfast items in including eggs, bacon, sausage and pastries, along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Free will donation. Everyone is welcome! Waverly Area Veterans Post— Where Patriots Gather.
Oran craft show happens Sept. 14
The second annual craft show at Oran School Event Center, in Oran, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Thirty crafters will display leather work, wood working, metal work, glass block team items, toys, games, cards, sewing, crochet, kitchen items, dolls and clothes, Christmas, wreaths for all occasions, bird houses, nature art and more. A guest artist will be on stage performing free hand silhouette art keepsakes while you wait. On the lower level of the school, five home businesses selling Color Street nails, repurposed items, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, flowers and more. Delicious food will be available for purchase on site from The Oran Locker/The Butcher Block. Questions? Call Rita Losh at (319) 638-5445.
NAMTA to hold open house Sept. 14
The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association (NAMTA) will hold an Open House on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the West Music Store on University Avenue in Cedar Falls. There will be a 9 a.m. business meeting followed by an open house with background piano music provided by NAMTA teachers and students. All area piano teachers are welcome and invited to come and meet the teachers, have a time of fellowship and learn about the benefits of being a NAMTA teacher. For more information, please contact President Jean Hilbert at jhilbert93@mchsi.com NAMTA is the local chapter of the Iowa Music Teachers Association (IMTA) and the national organization Music Teachers National Association (MTNA).
‘Upside’ screened at
Plainfield library Sept. 20
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Sept. 20. “The Upside” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.