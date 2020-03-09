Waverly Newspapers designers Carrie Fowler and Carrie Wight got back to work with their hands full on Monday.
The Carries, as they are collectively known on Instagram and at the office, received three design awards in the Midwest Free Community Papers Advertising Contest on Friday.
Fowler, a Vinton native, earned first place in the Ad Creation contest.
Wright got second place for a grocery ad she had designed for Hy-Vee.
Together, the two friends got third place in Best Advertising Promotion for their Shop Local for the Holiday Season center spread.
Fowler, the daughter of Bob and Theresa Fowler, has been with the Waverly paper for six years. She graduated from Vinton-Shellsburg Community Schools in 2004 and from UNI in 2008.
Wright, the daughter of Dean and Carol Mitchell, graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 2006 and from Hawkeye Community College in 2010.
“We are so proud of our girls,” Melaine Buzynski, the paper’s general manager said. “They make work fun.”