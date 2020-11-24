For Kelly and Tom Messer, the American Dream of home ownership is hitched to both a nightmare and a cornucopia of gratitude for family, friends, and W-SR grads.
In August, Tom and Kelly (Maifield) Messer were moving from their home in Marion to a dream farm near Shellsburg, Iowa, owned by Tom’s grandmother.
Their Marion house had just sold, and they rented the Shellsburg farmhouse from May to August. With their two children, Kyler, 11, and Colton, 10, the family enjoyed the quiet rural life and the abundant garden space.
The couple were to finalize ownership on the farm on Aug. 17, but the Aug. 10 Derecho ripped open a swath of homes, farms, and businesses from Marshalltown to Clinton.
Their dream farmhouse fell victim to the straight-line 140 mph winds, and in that moment, the Messers were made homeless like so many others in the area.
And that during a pandemic.
Luckily, Tom was safe that day in Cedar Rapids where he works as a systems engineer at Collins Aerospace. His car sustained a blown-out window, which was repaired within a week.
When the storm hit, Kelly was in Cedar Rapids with Kyler and Colton eating lunch at a downtown patio with Erin Biesterfelt, a friend from Waverly.
After lunch, Erin was to take Colton back to Waverly, where he would spend time with grandparents Nancy and Greg Maifield. As it turned out, getting out of Cedar Rapids wasn’t easy, and Colton helped Erin navigate. Kelly and Kyler headed home to the farm in Shellsburg.
“Cedar Rapids looked like a war zone,” Kelly recalls from that drive. That day, it took hours — not minutes, for Kelly and Kyler to travel from Cedar Rapids to the Shellsburg farm. Dodging downed trees and finally running the final mile with Kyler, they saw the farmhouse — or what was left of it.
“The insulation spread everywhere looked like snow. All our belongings were strewn around. The propane gas tank was leaking, thrown off its mount and against a fence. The garage was gone, the house was roofless and down to the studs,” Kelly recalled from that emotional first glance of what was had once been their dream home.
“We couldn’t find a contractor, or those who did come said, ‘Yup. This is bad.’ They wouldn’t commit to the rebuild project. The family had survived, but had nowhere to sleep, and no plan for rebuilding.”
Then, a ray of sunshine appeared in the shape of Kelly’s former classmate and Waverly area builder, Paul Dane, W-SR Class of 1999. She asked for a rebuild bid. He said yes.
During the process, the Messers bounced around in temporary housing that included a hotel in Iowa City, a motel room in Urbana, and a two-bedroom condo in Cedar Rapids, where the family lives now.
Tom, an essential employee at Collins, continued to work through the pandemic, farm cleanup, and rebuilding.
Kelly quit her job with Linn-Mar schools, to focus on the rebuild, meet with insurance adjusters, and home school Kyler and Colton who will return to Center Point-Urbana school district.
“It’s been phenomenal,” marveled Kelly about how quickly work spun into motion. Within two weeks, Dane Construction workers, driving 100 miles each way, had a rebuild plan, a roof on the structure, and a garage built. Friends collected and stored salvageable goods.
“It was a lot to handle,” Kelly admits.
Dane Construction served as the general contractor. First, Erin Kollenkark, (daughter of Kathy Nuss and also a W-SR grad) created a home design. Electricians from Tatroe’s and Plumb Tech plumbers, Zach, Travis and Bret Behrends –all W-SR grads, lined up for the nitty-gritty.
“This ‘Dream Team’ from Waverly has been a stress relief and we appreciate it!” Kelly said.
Family and friends gathered daily to help collect items and filled several dumpsters with debris. Luckily, Tom had the foresight to put all of the family photos on an external hard drive.
“Everyone should go around their house or apartment and take pictures of each room. When you have to make an itemized list without the pictures it is difficult,” Kelly advises.
“We cannot tell you how much all the texts, phone calls, food, drinks, ice, visits and support from friends and family meant to us. Our family is still taking one day at a time. If you have prayed for us, thank you. It is all helping us. Thank you again for lifting our family up!” Kelly said.
For Kelly, Tom, Colton and Kyler Messer, the story has a happy ending. The family is looking at a Feb. 1 move in date. They had the social capital and financial wherewithal to put a smile at the end of this story.
However, there are still 400 families displaced by the August 10 Derecho in the CR area, according to Janae Peterman of Waypoint Housing Services. Blue tarps are still visible. People are living in cars, backyard tents, doubling up with others and living in housing declared uninhabitable. Waypoint Housing works through the United Way and serves Linn, Benton and Jones County.
“Moderate income families have competed for available housing,” said Peterman. “Low income housing has not been rebuilt. Or if housing has been rehabbed, rents have increased and are out of reach for those with the lowest incomes. We are thankful to all of the communities like Waverly who reached out to us in the first weeks after the disaster. We couldn’t have done it alone.”