Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about the history and accomplishments of Community Based Services.
A plan to localize services began many years ago by Bremer County. The first step was reached in May of 1986 when the county hired an Administrator of Bremer County Human Resources, Verlyn Weiden. The second step was to open an Adults Inc. satellite center here in Waverly.
In August of 1988 the Board of Supervisors went on to hire a Project Director to develop a specialized housing program for Bremer County and this individual was, Dennis Kolpek. The county at the time was changing their views on the acceptance of individuals with disabilities and where they should live.
March 12, 1989, the federal Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988 went into effect. This act made it illegal for state and local rules to keep out group homes for mentally disabled people. According a Bremer County Independent article, Tuesday, June 27, 1989, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors agreed to pursue residential housing for disabled adults to be located in Waverly.
Verlyn Wieden presented to the board that without day programming being available it was not feasible for local housing. With the opening of Adults Inc. in the old Sir Lounge building on the corner of U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Highway 3, the prospect had changed. Board of Supervisors at the time of this decision were; Chairperson, Steve Reuter, Dave Busch and Paul Koepke.
According to notes found during this research, Dennis V. Kolpek, Human Needs Projects Director, lead the Bremer County Specialized Housing Steering Committee to establish appropriate properties for Bremer County Specialized Housing. Members of the steering committee included; Evelyn Hickle, Tim Baldwin, Betty Westmeyer, Marlys Reynolds, Kathy Shield, Chris Blau, Sharon Schrage and Roger Stevenson.
Many properties were explored and the committee decided on a property in Northeast Waverly near the courthouse. This property is still a part of Community Based Services to this day.
They also went with the decision to purchase Legacy apartments across from the Dairy Queen which shared the alley with Adults, Inc. providing easy access to daily supports without necessary transportation. According to Waverly Democrat on Nov. 2, 1989, the Board of supervisors agreed to apply for a grant of approximately $150,000 for the purchase of the properties. These properties were estimated to serve 12 individuals in local home settings.
In this article Dennis Kolpek was quoted as saying, “By being able to offer specialized housing to our Bremer County residents locally, we can not only hopefully save some county tax dollars, but more importantly give our handicapped residents the opportunity to lead a more normal life closer to home.”
Nov. 27, 1989, a letter was written by Evelyn Rathe, Mayor or the City of Waverly expressing the City Council’s unanimous support or the housing project. Mayor Rathe went on to say there were no dissenting comments voiced by anyone present at their council meeting on Nov. 6, 1989.
There are many letters found supporting the counties efforts including well wishes from the Director of Exceptional Persons, Inc., the President of ARC of Bremer County, Ken Hoppenworth, (ARC-Association for Retarded Children later becoming, The Arc, with consideration for language that was considered derogatory), Kayleen Symmonds, Program Director at Adults, Inc. and Noel Shughart Director of Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG).
March 2, 1990, the Bremer County Board of Supervisors received a letter from INRCOG stating that we had secured a block grant through the Iowa Department of Economic Development. The grant totaled $164,066 and the county match was $82,034 to renovate Legacy, demolish the house near the courthouse and build a new house to be referred to as Dettmer. July 1, 1990 Bremer County purchased the Dettmer property located near the courthouse from Steve and Elaine Main.
The property contained a 1½ story house that was built in 1888. It was deemed that there was no historical significance to this property and the plan included demolition of the house followed by building a new structure. Gardner Architecture, of Strawberry Point, was selected as contractor for the project.
From a field report on Dec. 10, 1990, we see that the demolition at the Dettmer property was nearly finished and excavating and site grading was being completed. Framing was nearly complete by April 1991. Finally the project was considered substantially complete as of July 29, 1991.
In 1992, the Bremer County Housing Program, (later to become CBS) Dettmer site became a licensed Residential Care Facility-Mental Retardation (RCF-MR) service provider, under the direction of administrator Verlyn Weiden. Community Support Services were provided at Legacy and Jill Apartments under a non-licensed Apartment Program.
In a survey conducted in 1994 the Bremer County Housing Program was urged to seek certification under CSALA (Community Supervised Apartment Living Arrangement). In order to receive public dollars and to also reduce the liability risks this would be a favorable business decision. CSALA achieved this by measuring agencies against industry standards and monitor if these standards were commonly followed procedures.
During the review, the county also received direction to establish HCBS (Home and Community Based Services) as an extension of the services they provided. HCBS allows for an increased level of independence of the members by supporting individual alone time and encourages people to seek natural supports rather than develop dependence on staff.
The goal of this type of services is to move people into a community where they have natural supports, regular opportunities and access choices in their lives. Prior to moving into community settings many people lived in institutions where they were out in the country, with no choice of doctors, no air-conditioning, there were cots instead of beds or bedrooms, isolation rooms as punishments, many times food was for the quickest residents, those with mobility issues or could not see or hear were at a definite disadvantage causing extreme behaviors as they scrapped for the what they could get their hands on.
In April 1995, the Board of Supervisors placed an ad, “seeking an administrator of a small but growing, community based MR/MI/DD services program. Currently serving 26 clients with residential and support services”. Kayleen Symmonds former director of Adults Inc. was at that time hired to lead the agency. She continued in that role for the next 10 years.
In 1995, we were the Bremer County Housing Program and were considered a department of the county functioning off of straight county property tax dollars. The County Board of Supervisors was David Busch, Evelyn Koepke and Steven Reuter. Significant changes happened under the direction of Kayleen.
First on the list was to establish CSALA certification and HCBS accreditation. This began the process of changing our status of being a county department to becoming an enterprise of the county. The option to receive federal and state funding became available rather than just utilizing dollars from county taxes. It was at that time that the Bremer County Housing Program became Community Based Services of Bremer County (CBS).
Financial benefits from this program were that the $8,000-9,000 of property tax dollars that was going to services outside the county such as EPI. The county was adding a revenue source by receiving State and federal Medicaid dollars into our county.
Over the next few years, CBS became a self-sustaining program who was independent of property tax allocated dollars. Primarily funded through Medicaid our members continue to receive HCBS Services. CBS grew from Dettmer and Legacy, soon after adding Jill apartment formerly an eight-apartment complex (now a four-apartment complex), two ranch style homes.
In 2005, Kayleen Symmonds began the job of growing the housing possibilities for residence with disabilities of Waverly. She sought tax credit dollars from Iowa Finance Authority and Enterprise (the tax credit recipients) with the assistance of Houses Inc. Through this achievement CBS established a new program called CBS Service Enriched Housing 1-LLLP. This housing project began with the renovation of Dettmer, the original five-bedroom structure was turned into an upstairs downstairs duplex.
Also built were two new structures, a duplex with four bedrooms on each side to be rented by individuals while providing a room for overnight staff and an eight-plex apartment complex with two, two-bedroom apartments and six, one-bedroom apartments. Kayleen left CBS during the process of this transition, she was here long enough to secure the properties and begin the building plans for the buildings.
March 2006, Mike Isaacson stepped in as the next director of CBS. Mike was here for five years leaving March of 2011. During that time he saw the completion of the Service Enriched housing projects. All of the units were filled as soon as the project opened in October of 2008.
The eight-plex received a majority of the members who lived in Jill apartments and who had recently been displaced by the flood earlier that spring. Some of the other openings were filled by new members to CBS and there were transitions of people from our ranch style homes to the other duplex. You won’t see any current pictures of our buildings here because they are not just buildings they are the homes of the individuals living there.
In 2009, CBS began providing Respite Services which grew the business by hundreds. We also provided child services at this time. We expanded across the state with contract workers as well as county employees.
We partnered with the Bremer County Health Department and Waverly Home Health to expand our services even further. Mike Isaacson directed the agency at that time which was called Community Based Services and Home Health. This group operated under a common budget as an enterprise of the county.
In March 2011, when Mr. Isaacson left the helm of CBS, Sue Lahr (the current director) stepped in as interim director. The Board of Supervisors appointed three people as the CBS Directorship in July 2011. The three positions were held by Mike Shrock, Rick Gloede and Jamie Barnett.
CBS continued to experience drastic changes which created uncertain times for the members and staff alike. Because of mismanagement, funding opportunities for services already rendered were being missed, and the structure of the business was crumbling. After supporting a huge bailout the county sought ways of disbanding the services.
Due to the ties into the Service Enriched Housing Program and the commitment to ensure housing to people with disabilities over the next few decades their attempts were futile and we found no other option than to pull up our bootstraps and make a go of the business.
July 2013 Lindley Sharp, a former direct service provider and program supervisor, became the Director of Community Based Services. Through her tenure, she performed clean up to the devastating blows of the previous few years. At that time the Home Health portion of CBS divided and became a department of Bremer County while Community Based Services maintained its status as an enterprise of the county as it continues today.
In the spring of April 2014 Lindley left to become the Director of the Bremer County Health Department. Bremer County employed Sue Lahr as Interim Director for a month before she was hired into the permanent position. Since 2015, CBS has returned to our strengths by serving adults over 18 with intellectual disabilities, mental illness and brain injuries. Our primary focus is again on 24 hour services.
From 2015 through today CBS has taken on the job of securing our foundation again. We have had severe shortages in staff and had to battle to re-establish a healthy reputation throughout our community. We have experienced many changes in funding as Medicaid has shifted from a state run business to privatized Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s). This massive undertaking of the state has again resulted in some tumultuous times for health care.
On this, the year of our 30th anniversary, CBS looks back briefly to learn from our past and move forward with open eyes and hearts. We see where we have fallen victim to hard times, survived difficult changes. Now we are stepping forward with the conviction to become the best 24 hours HCBS Service provider in Northeast Iowa. We choose to thrive! Our people are our best assets. It is not just helping people to get by but to support them to live their lives to their fullest.
As a direct care staff and director of this great agency some of the best experiences I have had are watching how the little things are so important. I am regularly reminded to have gratitude as I see someone getting excited to use their personal debit card on their own to purchase something they chose with money they earned. It’s other times when people in the public come to me and tell me how much they enjoyed watching CBS staff and how they interacted with the people they were assisting and it especially brings me joy when members of the community ask how one of our members is doing because they miss seeing them at their regular hang out. The members we assist make a big impact on our community in small ways and the opportunity for them to be in the community, like one person said, “gave them their life back”! It just goes to show that the general public is having the opportunities I have had to meet some great people that 30 years ago we never would have met.
Looking back 30 years, it brings me great joy to see how far people have come both individually and as a society. Be kind and be patient, we all have things that can trip us up or slow us down. It doesn’t take grand gestures or expensive gifts; it just takes a smile or a thoughtful word. Some people say I can’t believe CBS has been here 30 years but I never knew you were here. To those people I say, “That is wonderful, we must be doing something right!”