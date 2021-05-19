The former Farmers Exchange Cooperative Grain Elevator Office, renovated and repurposed as an enclosed shelter soon-to-be-available from the Parks Division of Waverly’s Leisure Services Department, is the site of a series of activities celebrating local historic preservation this weekend.
On Saturday, May 22, the Exchange will be open to the public for tours from 9 a.m. to noon, and an outdoor program will begin at 11 a.m. to honor this and other historic award-winning buildings and recipients. The property is located at 221 First St. SW, next to Waverly’s Fire Station and the Farmer’s Market site, in South Riverside Park.
The small brick building was built in 1935 as an office for a series of structures in the area known collectively as the Farmers Exchange Co-op. That business, incorporated in 1919, provided a wide range of commodity sales and a central location for the sale of farm products and shipment via rail. Originally there were multiple buildings nearby including a large elevator, coal houses, feed and other warehouses, sawmill, and a cement shed; all except the office are now long gone. A Produce Building, whose foundation is used as the home of Waverly’s Farmer’s Market and which is currently under construction as an open park shelter, is the only other surviving remnant of Co-op era construction.
The Exchange office was constructed by Fred C. Pape at the northeast corner of First Street and Second Avenue Southwest. This one-story Clipped Gable (also known as Jerkinhead) roofline structure was built with Mason City brick and tile products. Its cottage-like design was intended to make it compatible in its location opposite a residential neighborhood. The structure afforded convenient off-loading and shipping for truck and rail, due to its proximity to both a highway and the Rock Island Depot (now 4 Queens Dairy Cream) and railroad lines.
Architecturally, the Exchange is an example of a Craftsman Style Side-Gable. It contains two garage bays on the north, facing the former rail tracks. A scale was located along the west side of the building, which is now indicated by wooden decking next to the renovated building. Unique decorative brick is woven together at the corners by the main entrance and the roof is slate shingle. The building conveniently contained a bathroom, which was converted into a public restroom with an exterior entrance during the restoration process.
In 1963, a new elevator location was in the plans, leaving the surviving buildings without a use. They were sold to the City of Waverly and the office was renamed the Parks Storage Facility, as it was used as a storehouse for what was formerly known as the Parks & Recreation Department. Old records, receipts, and documents were left in the building’s attic, so during the renovation process multiple boxes of these items were collected and stored at the Bremer County Society Historical Museum for archival purposes.
Four feet of water engulfed the building in the Flood of 2008, which resulted in most of the main floor contents being salvaged or destroyed. As a result, FEMA paid the city $8,046.49 for $20,000 worth of damage to the Exchange. A famous quote about adaptive reuse from noted architect and preservationist Carl Elefante observes, “the Greenest building is one that is already built.” The City of Waverly agreed, deciding they could economically retain, restore, and convert the existing historic building into a shelter house.
Plans for the renovation venture became part of Phase 1 of the South Riverside Park area revitalization project, begun in 2016 with the guidance of landscape architect Larry Kurtz and architect Andrew Bell of Align Architecture & Planning, PLC. The original intention was to create an open air, flood-proof structure, saving the original window sills and lintels or wood framing, after asbestos abatement was completed. However, it was eventually determined that its unique structural elements and solid construction made the compact building a candidate for repurposed use that would preserve and enhance it as an enclosed park shelter.
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission added the Farmers Exchange Office Building to the Waverly Historic Register in 2015. That award recognizes properties in the community that are significant in terms of history or architecture. A bronze plaque on the building commemorates this honor. However, due to ongoing construction on the Exchange and subsequent restrictions on gatherings during the pandemic, an informative news story or event to honor this building did not take shape until this Saturday’s celebration of historic preservation in Waverly was initiated.
Information about how to reserve the new enclosed shelter and other details about it will be forthcoming from the Parks Division as soon as additional construction in the South Riverside Park area is completed in the next few months.