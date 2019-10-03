I thought I heard jaws drop around the community when I told the DOT that I am generally supportive of their four-to-three conversion program. Even the newspaper asked me after the meeting to clarify my point. It’s a point that’s not easily articulated into a newspaper headline, and can be and was easily misinterpreted. Therefore I must take a moment to clarify what I said and what was written.
I have never been against road diets. They are useful in many situations. What I’m against is not understanding where the application of these introduces more liabilities than assets. These should never be used in situations where the roads are already at-capacity, and where the majority of citizens and businesses businesses are against it. These should never be used as an economic development tool and when emergency response comes into question.
Road Diets do bring assets, but Bremer Avenue brings far more liabilities than assets.
What Waverly went through is called “the adjustment period.” Our hard adjustment period lasted until sometime this summer. This is the period where traffic signal heads and timing are adjusted, driver behavior adjusts and traffic patterns adjust.
Our period of hard adjustment appears to be over, but the real adjustment period is far from over. What happens during an adjustment period is traffic gets shaken off the dieted road and diverts to streets like Fifth Avenue, Second Avenue, Cedar River Parkway, and Adams Parkway.
Even worse, the road treatment can discourage travel all together. Not only do these hard adjustments make our community less safe, but it also has a profound effect on the local economy. Our adjustment will last for several years and is especially concerning as we have to also plan for a bridge closure.
Our business community has been neglected and we can no longer allow mindless economic policy to be forced upon its citizens. I am optimistic as DOT Director Mark Lowe has stated that the DOT will be supportive should the next council return to a four-lane configuration as the community wishes.
As a final note, I’m not sure why but City Administrator, James Bronner brought up the Los Angeles homeless problem in the meeting with the DOT. This is a topic I have been looking deeper into, and yes I have brought this to council. The reason this is important is this presents an incredible opportunity for us to help people while helping our own community grow.
This short editorial cannot begin to address how severe the problem is, but I will document this separately with video footage on my own Facebook page. In short, the problem is being misdiagnosed by local government. It is a mental health problem that is being multiplied by poor Smart Growth housing policy.
An examination and understanding of this problem is important as it will show us housing policy to not follow. Families and businesses are migrating out of these failed cities at alarming rates and are searching for nice communities to call home.
If we put Waverly on the list of communities that welcomes people, and we chase that growth, we will all have a better more successful community.