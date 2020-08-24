You can never really be ready for school.
You can be prepared, but, as many parents, teachers and students would attest, being prepared is a bit different than being ready.
And it is not just a matter of semantics.
You’d know the distinction when it hits you in the gut.
Preparedness, I have found, holds a certain degree of incertitude, the state of being where you know you have it down, but the butterflies in your stomach are still fluttering.
Readiness, on the other hand, is the moment of recklessness, of leaping forward into a challenge, with the confidence of faith, knowing that you’ve got this.
Preparedness and readiness have rarely been tested in the school system like they were on Monday, as the first day of school dawned on teachers, students and parents.
The pandemic predicament we’ve all been thrust into kept both preparedness and readiness into a state of suspension, as kids filled the school yard at West Cedar Elementary around 8 in the morning.
The classrooms were ready.
The teachers were prepared.
The students and their parents appeared to be somewhere in between.
In a nutshell, similar to elsewhere in the country, anticipation and anxiety seemed to pervade the first day of classes at West Cedar.
At the front office, Kayla Klunder, the office secretary, sat behind a plexiglass partition, one of over 400 that had been installed in the district to protect employees.
The hallways were uncharacteristically quiet shortly before the first bell, but the classroom doors were invitingly open.
At Becca Elsamiller’s fourth-grade classroom, a teacher with 17 years of experience, eight of which at the district, fresh air wafted from the open door leading to the playground.
Since the elementary is not air-conditioned, having the open door would be important for the students and the teachers, as would be going under the shade of the tree, where the kids could periodically take a mask break.
An upbeat person, Becca beamed under the mask. Like many teachers, she is going to have to take her multitasking skills, which are substantial to begin with, to a new level, by teaching through Zoom, all the while juggling the learning and logistical needs of her in-person students.
“I hope it looks like normal but just with masks and sanitizer,” she said.
In the school yard, where, on previous occasions, school started with a flag ceremony, or some other uplifting kick-off moment, there was no formal ritual.
It was logistics, pure and simple.
Everyone wore a mask, as per the decision of the school board to do so, except when impractical.
Whatever emotions kids may have had about reconnecting with their friends, after last year’s in-person instruction ended in mid March, it was all internal or hidden behind the mask.
In a surprisingly orderly way for kids their age, the students lined up in rows leading up to the direct doors of the classrooms.
With the parents watching off to the side, the teachers called the kids one by one to enter. This method avoided the congestion that would have inevitably ensued had they gone in the traditional way through the main door.
One of the parents, Kevin Langreck, sent off his daughter, Carynn, a fourth-grader, with a mixture of trepidation and relief.
It was the first day of her last year at elementary school, he said, and added that he had told his daughter to expect the unexpected.
“We don’t know what is going to happen from day to day. All we can do is hope for the best,” he said. “I told her she has to be very ready to adapt to different changes.”
Exactly how kids understand what adapting to “different changes” means is, of course, open to interpretation.
The masks, for one, are a big change.
One reassuring perspective about how kids handle masks came from a local pediatrician, Dr. Stacy Wagner, during the school board meeting when the district sought public feedback on their modus operandi. She reassured the board that kids are resilient and they adapt well to masks, contrary to popular belief.
Other parents at the meeting urged the board to allow young kids not to wear masks, citing various concerns, but the board made it a district-wide policy.
On the first day of school, the time when that policy was in full throttle and put to the test, even the tiniest of kids appeared not to mind the masks, at least not while they were lining up.
Like her peers, Carynn Langreck wore her mask, calm and collected.
Off to the side, another family, Jennifer and Justin Mullen, were sending off first-grader Jaxon, were also preparing to drop off 4-year-old Jenkins at pre-school later.
Unaware of the challenges of everyone around him, 2-month-old brother Jordan, seemed overjoyed with the hustle and bustle around him, and with the attention Jenkins was showering him with.
It had been a long summer of anticipation.
But the first day of school was here.
“They are just excited to get back and see their friends and teachers,” Jennifer said. “So things will be a little bit different today, but mostly the same.”