Few people can pair up the words “cancer” and “blessing” in the same sentence.
Valerie Aguilera, a 36-year-old business woman in Waverly, can.
She has lived it, she fought it, and she conquered it.
At 27, after her two kids were born, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Had it not been for that, she says, and for the treatment that followed, she and her husband, Dan, would probably have had more biological kids.
Instead, they started fostering children, eventually adopting a little girl called Gia in 2013, then in 2015, extending their hearts to Gia’s biological brother, Phoenix, who they had cared for since his birth.
On Good Friday, April 3, 2015, Associate District Court Judge Pete Newell opened the courtroom at the Bremer County Courthouse, even though part of the building was closed that day for the holiday, to make the little boy’s adoption official.
“His name is a symbol of resurrection and all of it is so fitting,” Valerie told me then. “It’s so cool that his name is Phoenix and he was adopted on Good Friday. We didn’t plan that. It was meant to be the day that he was officially added to our family.”
At the time, while waiting for the judge to put on his robe, I asked Alayna and Paxon, the couple’s two biological siblings, then 6 and 5 years old respectively, what adoption means.
“Be their official parents, brother and sister, family,” Alayna said.
“And you love them,” Paxon then added.
At the time, Alayna told me she plans to have only adopted children, and Paxon said he is counting on having 77 children, something he may want to reconsider when he grows up.
On Friday, ahead of the Waverly’s Holiday Open House Chocolate Walk, which recognizes small businesses for their contribution to the local economy and kicks off the holiday shopping season, I caught up with Gia, now 6.
She was helping her mom at the store Valerie had just opened on main street called The Frayed Feather.
Under the counter, Daisy, a cute little pup from Valerie’s dog breeding business, called the Gold Feather Retriever, was whimpering gently, asking to be picked up. The family will adopt her because she has a medical condition, Valerie said.
The Frayed Feather, named appropriately by weaving in the family’s last name, which she says means “from the eagle’s nest,” is another extension of Valerie’s undaunted spirit of exploration.
The store, at 213 E. Bremer Ave., features vintage and modern decor, furniture and apparel, among other things, opened first in the back of the historic building in October, but moved to the front last Saturday, just in time for the holidays.
Most of the gifts there are with local roots, as tapping into the authenticity of craftsmanship is one of Valerie’s passions.
“I like things imperfect,” she said. “I like vintage, repurposing of objects that have been used. I like unraveling…”
Valerie said her journey through life — nontraditional in so many ways — is her chosen path, and she has no plans to deviate from it.
She opened the shop at a time when other businesses left Waverly after a long road construction and then a lane change generated a vigorous discussion about the viability of the downtown.
“I am a dreamer and I look toward the future positively,” she said. “One thing I realized is that it’s time to do things that we want to do, instead of saying I want to do this someday. We are not a frayed feather, because we are not afraid. We are The Frayed Feather.”