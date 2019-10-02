A school spirit goes a long way.
At Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, it went all the way and then some on Wednesday morning when Principal Jeremy Langner announced to a buzzing assembly that the students had surpassed — by $6,000 — their fundraising goal of $10,000.
It was a first in the school’s history and it deserved its own moment of pause and contemplation.
All is summed up in one phrase — the Go-Hawk Hustle.
Surpassing their goal and tallying up $16,000 by Wednesday morning, with donations still trickling in, set the mood meter to high in the backyard of the school, where a 5K, timed with similar events to promote the state’s health initiative, was about to start early on Wednesday.
As each $1,000 mark past the goal was reached, five teachers and of course, the principal, gave in to the students’ wishes and agreed to wear tutus on Wednesday.
In fact, Langner donned his while on stage, right after he presented the $6,000 check to Amy Hunzelman, the president of the board of the Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation, the entity that emerged about two years ago as a non-profit designed to expand the scope of the Go-Hawk Scholarship Fund.
As Langner announced the milestone achievement, the rally erupted in cheers, jumps and applause driven by the adrenaline of having excelled at a shared task.
It was the first such sizable amount given by the middle school to the foundation, the result of generous donations from local businesses and the diligence of students, teachers, parents and volunteers.
“The foundation is very grateful for the generosity of the middle school students, staff and leadership,” Hunzelman told Waverly Newspapers afterwards. “It will help support students and teaches in the district.”
After the national anthem, performed by Ella Pursell, the students headed to the starting line of the 5K.
Prompted by Mr. Chuck Buseman’s speaker, at an interval of 10 minutes, each group started on the route, which followed the sidewalk all the way to Casey’s, around the swimming pool, the hospital and eventually back to the middle school.
But while events continued throughout the morning until all the energy was expended, everyone recognized an event like this could not be pulled off without the volunteers.
Mr. Langner thanked them all as they gathered for a commemorative photo in front of the school earlier in the morning.
The day of intense physical activity may have drained the muscle resources for the students and the teachers who took on the 5K run, the challenge for Mr. Langner was not over.
He had promised the students he would be pitching a tent on the roof of the high school.
In an earlier interview with the paper, students wondered whether Mr. Langner would keep his word and whether he would be safe there.
In front of the rally on Wednesday morning, Mr. Langner reiterated his readiness to pitch a tent and spend the night on the roof, the forecasted rain notwithstanding
“I will be out there for you guys, so thank you for everything you did,” he said to cheers.