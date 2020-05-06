She first came in her mother’s dream.
As dreams go, some are projections of unspoken wishes, some nonsensical refractions of randomness, still others prophetic messages about a turn life’s about to take.
For Lane and Eisha Luhring, of Waverly, the birth of their first baby was a mixture of all three.
Like many parents, they were eager to find out if they were going to have a daughter or a son, but not eager enough to seek the answer ahead of the baby’s arrival.
All they wanted was a blessing — a healthy baby.
As the inevitable guessing game began early on in Eisha’s pregnancy, the popular vote, mostly based on old wives’ tales of cravings and belly shape, seemed to weigh in on the side of a boy.
Quietly amused by the speculations of friends and family, Eisha didn’t say much to dispel their beliefs, as she knew something others did not — she had had a dream that she was carrying a boy. So she waited patiently.
But on the day before their 40th-week appointment with their doctor, Eisha had a second dream. In this one, she saw a baby girl and she told Lane about it.
The odds were evened out — one dream for blue, one for pink.
Surprise was in the balance.
Then, nine days after the baby’s expected March 25 arrival, the suspense-filled mystery was solved: Leighton Taylor Luhring — weighing 8 pounds and 11.9 ounces, and measuring 20½ inches — made her in-person appearance at the Waverly hospital.
Her parents’ prayers for 10 fingers and 10 toes had been granted. To top it off, she had a full head of hair, her little fists clenched when she yawned and she cooed rather than whimpered.
She was perfect: Vulnerable, yet so powerful.
Small, yet so mighty.
Sweet, yet so resilient.
Her parents were in awe.
To say that the spritely bundle of joy melted their hearts with her sight and sounds would be an understatement.
They didn’t need coaching to bond with the newborn.
They were instantly in love, the kind of love neither had ever felt before.
It was a love at first sight, unequivocal, unconditional, overwhelming, empowering, and yes, somewhat confusing in how natural it seemed, and how, all of a sudden, it seemed to be the only love that mattered.
The second dream had done its job to set the stage for baby Leighton’s arrival, just hinting at what was to come.
But nothing — dream, books, mothers’ lived wisdom, tips from in-laws or friends — nothing really prepared the new parents for how their wishes, prayers, aspirations, motivation, priorities, needs, expectations, demands, and dreams, would all of a sudden start to rotate around one single axis — Leighton.
Lane, the assistant tennis coach at UNI and formerly of Wartburg College, and a regional sales manager with Wright Flow Technologies, was truly speechless when his daughter was born.
An easy-going guy who grew up in Parkersburg, with the guidance of a strong mother, Connie, fully dedicated to his tennis career, and an equally strong-willed sister, Chelsie, who charted her own path, first as a reporter at the Waverly paper right after college, and now as content development specialist with VGM Education, Lane always appreciated the women in his life, and was mindful of their immeasurable, and often unnoticed daily sacrifices that make life tick.
But once he witnessed the labor his wife went through to deliver their daughter, and once he held the baby against his chest, he awakened to a new understanding of womanhood.
With the flip of a switch, he had become a girl dad, a guy ready to protect his daughter at any cost.
He quickly learned to change diapers, give baths and coo along with her.
But one day, when Leighton is old enough to treasure family stories, her parents will have plenty to share.
STORY ONE: BORN AT WAVERLY HOSPITAL DURING TIMES OF PANDEMIC
The biggest story, perhaps, will be that she was born in a time of pandemic.
By the time Leighton understands the word “pandemic,” dealing with deadly viruses may well be part of daily living.
But when she was born, at 5:39 a.m. on April 3, 2020, the country, in fact, the world, were in the throes of fighting the coronavirus, the first global pandemic since the Spanish flu of 1918.
Here’s how the rest of the story goes: Baby and mom survived the delivery unscathed by the virus.
The nurses and staff at the hospital worked tirelessly and tactfully to allay Eisha’s fears and reassure her that she and the baby were safe.
“Our doctors and nurses were outstanding,” Eisha told me in a recent interview. “They took all the measures and precautions.”
“They treated us like royalty,” Lane added.
One day, Leighton also will learn how, in keeping with social distancing, a practice of staying 6 feet apart from others, which became the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, and due to new regulations to reduce the risk of transmission, her dad was the only support person by her mom’s side during the delivery.
Eisha learned of the new rules in a phone call, and even though she expected regulations would be in place to curb the spread of the infection, she felt a let down.
“I did get really sad, I for sure wanted our parents to be there... especially our moms, who wouldn’t want their moms to be there,” Eisha said.
Phone calls to both sets of parents followed, and while they were bummed they could not be at the hospital in person during the delivery, Lane’s parents, Connie and Randy, and Eisha’s parents, Pascha and Eric, understood.
The grandparents’ void was filled by the nurses and the doctors who became a substitute family for the young couple at the birthing center.
“They took on that role, so caring and loving, and they really, really loved Leighton,” Eisha said.
For his part, Lane did all he could to be a source of strength for his wife.
“[I’m] thankful that she chose me,” Lane joked during a recent interview with Waverly Newspapers. “I was as prepared as I could be.”
Lane describes his experience of being a part of Leighton’s arrival as “unique and surreal.”
“You are just there, and in the moment, to be the best support you can,” he said.
With the help of technology, later that day, the grandparents were able to meet their first granddaughter shortly after birth.
Later on, Aunt Chelsie came a bit closer, when she stole a peek at Leighton’s cute face through the pane of the sliding glass door at the family home, a moment captured in a photo.
STORY TWO: HOW HER PARENTS MET
Another story the Luhrings will tell Leighton one day is the one most children are curious about — how their parents met.
It was on Oct. 22, 2016, during social hour at a Cedar Falls bar, where Eisha, a volleyball player at Southwest Minnesota State University and a Marshalltown native, had gone out with her best friend, Morgan.
It so happened that Eisha and Lane, who is a graduate of Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois, started talking and found out they both were majoring in business management in their respective schools. During that conversation other seemingly random similarities emerged — their school colors were brown and gold, a rare combination; they were both athletes, and they both had strong family values.
“We hit it off right away,” Lane said.
They were married on June 23, 2018, at the Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, and the reception took place at Prairie Links Golf Course in Waverly.
STORY THREE: HOW HER NAME CAME ABOUT
But the story that is expected to have a lasting impact on the little girl is how her name came to be.
Despite the dreams, the future parents went down a list of names for boys and girls.
Understandably, Lane gravitated toward tennis.
One of his favorite players, Australian Lleyton Hewitt, the now retired grand slam winner, held his fancy.
Eisha liked the sound of the name, but not the spelling. With a changed spelling, they agreed, the name would fit a girl, as it would a boy.
For a couple of hours after the baby’s birth, Lane and Eisha went back and forth on how to name their daughter, as picking the right name to fit the baby’s personality is nothing short of an art.
Then, they opened it up to chance a bit when they settled for a simpler method — count to three and each person would say their preference.
They both said Leighton.
“All right, Leighton, here we are,” Lane said.
Leighton’s middle name is her dad’s middle name — Taylor, which makes dad and daughter’s initials LTL the same.
The overlap may be cute now, but once Leighton becomes a teenager, it may cause some awkwardness, and perhaps become the source of some family humor.
But that’s yet to come.
Meanwhile, Eisha and Lane are learning how to parent.
They now know how to tell Leighton’s hungry cries and her coos. They know she likes baths and snuggles.
And above all, she loves to be loved.
Like a tennis pro who knows how to change his game in real time, Lane did not take long to adjust to his role as a dad.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever, you don’t know what to expect until she arrives,” he said. “You have a completely new outlook on life.”
A silver lining in quarantine times has been the fact that Lane is working from home, and that has allowed him to be with his wife and baby when they really need his support.
As she looks forward to her first Mother’s Day on Sunday, Eisha says she is blessed in her new role.
“My whole life has led up to this moment,” Eisha said. “I don’t even remember what life was without her. It’s like more than I could ever imagine. I did not think that love like this could even exist. I am just so smitten by her. Being able to love on her, nothing can compare to it.”