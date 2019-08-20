When I came back to Waverly after an absence of nearly 60 years, there were three things about which I was advised not to express an opinion: the Green Bridge, Bremer Avenue and Champions Ridge. Oh well, so much for good advice.
Repair or replace the Green Bridge with a toll bridge. A twenty five cent toll would generate $292,000 a year based on the estimated 3,200 vehicles a day that drove across the bridge before it was closed. With that much income, the City could restore the old one to its original magnificence or possibly build a new single lane bridge with a pedestrian walkway with some help from the IDOT and private funds. A quarter is less than the extra cost of gasoline consumed by taking the longer way around to get people to where they want to go. It will also save them time and reduce traffic on Bremer Avenue.
Speaking of Bremer Avenue, let’s not do another review or spend money on paint until after Cedar Lane and the Parkway bridge are open, so we can get a feel for what the new “normal” will be like. Bremer Avenue’s problem is not about the number of accidents, it’s about people trying to get to and from work at certain times of the day.
Champions Ridge, however, is another matter because it involves the expenditure of big bucks without taking into account whether or not weather conditions in the future will make participation in outdoor summertime sports safe for young people, or anyone for that matter. And that’s what I’m really writing about.
Last month, the Union of Concerned Scientists published a 42-page report that everyone needs to look at: “Killer Heat in the United States.” You can get it at https://www.ucsusa.org/sites/default/files/attach/2019/07/killer-heat-analysis-full-report.pdf. Iowa rests at the top of the column of states getting moisture from the Gulf, which will cause the heat index to reach life-threatening levels for much of the summer. Even if it doesn’t kill you, extreme heat plus humidity can still do considerable damage to the health of our bodies. The report describes these harmful effects, the people who are most at risk and how to avoid it’s worst effects. Populations most vulnerable to serious health risks from extreme heat include people whose jobs require they work outdoors, the elderly and young people.
Baseball, softball and other strenuous outdoor summer activities will need to adapt to far different conditions from the present, possibly as early as 2030, just ten years away. Participation in outdoor sports could easily drop to the level where organized summertime sports like baseball and softball could all but disappear.
We’re being fooled by this year’s pleasant summer. While the rest of the world roasted in July, the hottest month ever in recorded history, our summer has been cooler than normal. This was predicted due to the large amount of spring rain we received. Iowa State climatologist Gene Takle explained it this way:
“The maximum daily temperatures in summer have actually gone down. We have fewer days above 100 degrees than we had 50 years ago and that’s because of this additional rainfall that we have that is suppressing the warming because of all the water on the surface that the Sun is evaporating. So instead of heating the air, it’s using that energy to evaporate water. So as a result, our air temperatures haven’t increased. Our humidity has gone up a lot, but our air temperatures haven’t risen but that’s going to be a change in the future. It’s going to be the warming, we will experience that more in the mid to later half of the 21st century.”
Eventually, summer temperatures are going to become so high as to negate the benefit from increased spring moisture. We will continue to have rainy springs, which will hamper spring ball with extensive, unpredictable rainfall, worse than what we’ve seen the past two years. But our summer weather will follow with extended periods of extreme heat and drought.
The cost estimates for Champions Ridge make it untenable, largely due to the projected high costs for grading the hilly, terraced land. Given the lack of success with fundraising, if Waverly makes a significant investment and work begins on the project, there’s a very real danger that more could be asked from the City to complete the project, since the promoters of Champions Ridge will have the City over a barrel. The City seems to be heading toward a more affordable, less risky and quicker solution to fulfilling a promise for improved ball facilities, made over ten years ago to our youth. If the project is delayed any longer for one reason or another, it might just as well be abandoned altogether, because it’s going to become too hot to play ball.