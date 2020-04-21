The history of the Bremer County Freedom Rock began when a local citizen (Jen Aleio) Secretary of the Readlyn Community Club reported that she had seen an article about Ray (Bubba) Sorensen from Greenfield.
He was a student at Iowa State University where he was majoring in Art and Design when he watched a movie “Saving Private Ryan” and had the inspiration to paint on rocks. He had driven past a large rock in the middle of nowhere on his way to Des Moines several times and thought it would be a good way to thank veterans for their service.
The rock had been used to paint graffiti on, it was large, estimated 60 torts, and was located on Highway 25 north of Greenfield. So, in 1999, he painted the flag raising of Iwo Jima on it as way to thank veterans, and it was soon painted over. He was asked again the next year do it again, he painted the entire rock and it stayed painted. He has painted a different scene on it every year since.
It was the year of 2012 when he and his wife decided to market a painted rock in every county for a 99-county tour of Freedom Rocks. He currently has almost all of them finished.
Back to the beginning, 2013 is when the Community Club filed an application to have the Freedom Rock, which was located by the Bike Trail painted. It was a very large rock, and although it was located near the Bike Trail beginning it was thought to be a better location in the comer of the Readlyn Ball Park next to V-49 which is part of the trail. As painting time got closer, it was a committee decision to try to move the large rock to that location. Lots of meetings later and with David Wittenburg’s help, Mark Smith’s Excavating from Sumner got it moved while the ground was frozen on Jan. 8, 2018.
Ray Sorensen arrived on June 24, 2018, to paint the rock. It took him nearly a week to finish it, and a few days later volunteers placed several layers of a sealer on to protect it. He met with local committee members to show us his designs and scenes he wanted to paint on the rock. He had offered to allow the committee to suggest different scenes and photos to be painted on the rock. Local committee members traveled to all veteran post in the county and asked for suggestions from those members what they thought should be on the rock. Bubba had informed us that his idea of the Freedom Rock tour would have representation of all branches of the service.
Ideally, at each stop on the tour you could learn a unique piece of local history, and attempt to represent each gender, different races, and perhaps a couple of different wars. If you want to see everything, you should take a tour of all of the Freedom Rocks.
The goal of the Freedom Rock is for each county to tell a story of at most a few Veterans, the American Flag (the flag represents not only all Veterans but all Americans) to show a unique snapshot of patriotism from your county. It truly is meant to be a tribute to all those who have served and a way to say thank you to all Americans.