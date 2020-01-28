Please don’t be scared away – XO-121 is not an algebraic equation, but the name of a most unusual tractor built at the Charles City Oliver plant in 1953. The idea to build the XO-121 was conceived when Oliver was seeking ways to improve the performance of its tractor line by increasing engine power while at the same time reducing fuel consumption.
Oliver officials and engineers found a willing partner in Ethyl Corporation of Detroit. Together they collaborated on a joint research program called the XO-121. “X” stood for experimental, “O” for Oliver, and 121 for an engine compression ratio of 12 to 1. Oliver’s role in the project was to provide engineering expertise for the engine and tractor design, and Ethyl provided the special gasoline for the high compression engine.
As a joint project some of the best Oliver engineers teamed up with top-notch Ethyl engineers and even General Motors legendary engineer, Charles F. Ketterling, had an involvement with the XO-121. Starting with the basic Hercules diesel engine and a basic Oliver model 88 tractor, the Oliver engineers made substantial changes to the engine and tractor to accommodate the vastly different configuration of the experimental unit.
Nearly a year in the making, the special XO-121 Oliver tractor was shipped in May 1954 to the General Motors proving ground near Milford, Michigan, where it was put to work plowing. The results were impressive and were beyond expectations as the engine provided 43% more power with 28% less fuel.
It was a one-of-a-kind tractor, so unique that it drew rave reviews from all across the country. Although the XO-121 was never intended to be a production-type tractor, it nevertheless set the stage for the development of new standards in Oliver tractor-engine designs for decades to come. But after six years when the tractor had more than served its original purpose and was no longer used in the Oliver research department, it was given to Iowa State University to be used as a teaching tool in the college of engineering.
Some years later in 1987, Charles Citian Wayne Wiltse was in his senior year as an engineering student at ISU. His engine class professor, Mort Boyd, just happened to mention the XO-121. It was excitement time for Wayne when he met with professor Boyd after class.
“Yes,” Boyd said, “we had that tractor here, but, I believe, we gave it to the Living History Farms in Des Moines. Let’s check my records.”
Indeed, the tractor had been given to Living History Farms and was used to pull wagon loads of people around the farm. Wiltse wasted no time in telling Ken Johnson, the president of the Floyd County Historical Museum. Johnson’s immediate call to Living History Farms proved to be most fruitful. “Well,” they said, “we have that tractor, but it’s in the shed. It doesn’t run and we are thinking of getting rid of it.”
“Would you consider letting the museum in Charles City have it?” Johnson asked.
“It’s yours if you want it, but you’ll have to come and get it.”
Johnson and Wiltse quickly arranged to bring the XO-121 back home to Charles City after an absence of 30 years. With the tractor back in Charles City, it didn’t take long for our local tractor experts to figure out why it was inoperable. It was simply a matter of the wrong fuel. Instead of using high 100-plus octane aviation-type fuel, somewhere along the way, the farm tried to operate XO-121 on regular, low-octane gasoline and it didn’t work.
From then on, it took the Charles City group just two months of concentrated mechanical repair and adjustment to transform XO-121 from a non-running clunker to a smooth running, high performance machine. Next came the cosmetic restoration – no small task since the tractor had seen some rough times. The battered, old tractor with its faded colors was stripped of its paint, sandblasted down to the bare mental, and repainted back to its original color scheme of red chassis with green wheels.
Today, the Floyd County Museum has on permanent display the shiny red XO-121 with bright green wheels and highly polished chrome grill. It’s a real beauty surpassed only by its unique history.