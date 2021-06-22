The 506 Café will be serving the July luncheon curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Waverly Senior Center.
The menu for July is: pulled chicken sandwich with BBQ sauce on the side, homemade potato salad, fresh fruit salad, assorted dessert bars and bottled water
We are pleased to welcome The Friends of the Family Auxiliary as our non-profit partner for the month of July. They will join the Waverly Senior Center’s volunteers in July to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
“Friends of the Family does such important work in Waverly and the surrounding communities providing safe shelter and assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. This partnership will help bring much-needed funds to the organization, so we encourage our loyal supported to purchase a lunch on the 6th,” said Cynthia Campbell, chairperson of the Senior Center.
Said Barb Anderson, Friends of the Family Auxiliary Board chair: “We appreciate the chance to work with the 506 Cafe as a fundraiser. We are a small group with the purpose to help with extra needs the local shelter may have as they serve those who need a safe place to stay.”
Remaining dates for 2021 506 Café lunches are: Aug. 3, Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
The cost is $10. Please make your reservations by 3 p.m. on Monday, July 5th by calling 352-5678. For more information, follow the 506 Café on Facebook.