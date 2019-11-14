The kingdom of heaven is not a thing or a place in the proper sense, it is not a noun, but it is more like an action, like a verb.
The kingdom of heaven is the power and the authority, the ruling and the reigning exercised by the King, Jesus. Thus, when Jesus preaches in the Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,” He means to say that the poor in spirit are the recipients of His Kingly reigning: His forgiveness, mercy, and grace.
Consequently, the kingdom of heaven is not something the poor in spirit will receive at some time in the future, but it is something that they are receiving right now, and will continue to receive until the fullness of Jesus’ kingdom comes. Blessed is not something that the poor in spirit will be, but blessed is something that the poor are right now in and through King Jesus.
So, also, those who mourn, those who are meek, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, those who are merciful and pure in heart, those who are peacemakers, those who are persecuted and reviled for the sake of Jesus and His righteousness, they are blessed, right now, even though they surely do not appear so from the perspective of the world.
This is what the kingdom of heaven is like, this is the kind of King our Jesus is, and this is the manner in which King Jesus rules and reigns. For, Jesus’ kingdom is not of this world.
When Pilate interrogated Jesus about His being a king, Jesus answered saying, “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world.”
Then Pilate handed Jesus over to be crucified, the ultimate and final expression of the kingdom King Jesus is King of. The kingdom of heaven reaches its culmination in the death of Jesus, but it will become visible to all when the Son of Man reveals Himself as King on the Last Day.
For now, however, the kingdom is hidden under the guise of poverty, mourning, meekness, hunger and thirst for righteousness, peacefulness, and persecution for the sake of Jesus. But, when King Jesus returns, every eye will see Him, every knee will bow before Him, and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.
That is what we are praying for when we pray in the Lord’s Prayer, “Thy kingdom come,” we are praying for the Parousia, the second coming of King Jesus, even as we are praying that His kingdom, which has already come, and continues to come, would come amongst us now.
Martin Luther explains in the Small Catechism that “God’s kingdom comes when our heavenly Father gives us His Holy Spirit, so that by His grace we believe His holy word and lead godly lives here in time and there in eternity.”
Therefore, we pray that King Jesus would reign upon us, and to us, and through us that, as subjects of the King in His kingdom, we might become His heart and hands and mouth, for the kingdom is not only near you, but it is in your midst through faith in Jesus Christ.