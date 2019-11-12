Each year, The Larrabee Center invites the community to celebrate our mission with a Trinkets & Togs Fashion Show.
And being that October was National Disability Employment Awareness Month, it’s fitting that this year we also recognized local employers who share our vision for an inclusive workplace. National Disability Employment Awareness Month seeks to celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities and educate about the value of a workforce inclusive of their skills and talents.
Being part of that employment journey with the individuals we serve is truly an honor. And having local employers who value the abilities of all workers not only changes the lives of the individuals we serve, but also enriches the community as a whole.
The Larrabee Center recognized many years ago that the dignity of work gives people more than a paycheck, it gives them purpose. We began our vocational services back in 1992 with just six individuals and opened our first thrift store in 1995 in Waverly to create a place for individuals with various abilities to work.
In the last two years, we added new services to our traditional model that are focused on that next step. Through career exploration services as well as job placement and coaching services, we have been able to match qualified job candidates to jobs right in our communities.
Over the last couple years, we’ve had almost 20 placements in jobs in Bremer, Butler and Grundy Counties in various industries like retail, dining services, housekeeping, custodial, and even child care. We are privileged to connect willing and able job candidates to employers in our community.
This year, we recognized Pizza Ranch Waverly, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community—Environmental Services and Kitchen Dept., Wartburg College Dining Services, Sasquatch Jacks, and Brother’s Market in Grundy Center. These businesses have been outstanding partners in our mission. We hope you’ll also thank these employers when you’re out and about in our community for their part in creating an inclusive workplace.
We know that it’s more than the paycheck that drives someone to get a job. It’s being part of a team, part of a community. The dignity of work and the value we feel from having a job is something we all want and deserve. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients as well as local employers.
The Larrabee Center’s mission is to assist persons with disabilities and the elderly to become or remain valued members of the community. While based in Waverly, The Larrabee Center provides services to over 100 individuals in Bremer, Butler, and Grundy Counties each year.
Community Support Services, including our Senior Services program, provide in-home and community supports to increase independence and inclusion for adults with disabilities, mental health diagnosis, and the elderly.
Employment Support Services assist high school youth and adults with disabilities to explore career options, obtain and maintain employment in meaningful careers. Employment Services are also an integral part of the retail operations at Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store in Waverly.
