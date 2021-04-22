A long-time member of the Bremer County Conservation Board will no longer serve the citizens of Bremer County.
Jim Peters of rural Tripoli sadly passed away in early February, leaving behind a lasting imprint on the parks and wildlife areas in Bremer County. It was in 1987 when Jim was appointed to voluntarily serve on the conservation board, thanks to some encouragement from then conservation board member Don Freeman of Waverly.
Because of Jim’s agricultural background, knowledge of equipment and acquaintances throughout the county, Don believed Jim would be a fine asset to the board. He indeed proved to be a strong advocate for conservation, recreation and education in Bremer County.
In January, Jim was re-appointed to his seventh five-year term on the conservation board. At the start of this term, he was elected to serve as chair of the board, a position he held 12 other times throughout the years.
He rarely missed a meeting and was always available to talk on the phone or send an email. He was knowledgeable of the areas and always provided great input at the meetings. He also was aware of what was going on around the county, and listening for ways to improve the parks and wildlife areas. All of that was because he cared.
He knew his role as a conservation board member, and took that role seriously. With 34 years on the board, he was the second-longest serving member. It was very evident Jim was passionate about conservation and wanted to do his part to make the parks and wildlife areas better places to visit.
When Jim was first appointed in 1987, the Bremer County Conservation Board managed 20 areas totaling 1,051 acres. The conservation board now manages 31 areas comprising over 4,400 acres.
Jim was instrumental in much of this increase, and was proud of how the Wapsie River Greenbelt (over 2,000 acres of public land along the Wapsipinicon River) has expanded over those years. Along the Greenbelt, many public accesses were formed to better provide places to hunt, fish, view wildlife, hike, etc.
There are few places in the state where you can travel up and down the river corridor without getting off public land. Other key land acquisitions included Babcock Woods and Winzenburg Prairie, both very nice places to hike. Horton Road Ponds, Avenue of the Saints, and Plainfield Lakes all added great places to fish or relax along a calm body of water. The Readlyn Grump Trail and Ingawanis Woodland were later added, providing opportunities to ride on hard and soft surface bike trails.
Jim saw the importance of protecting these areas and having them available to the public. He along with the other four members also saw the importance of doing everything possible to acquire these properties using grants and donations, and to avoid the use of tax dollars.
Other highlights during Jim’s time on the board included constructing shower buildings at each of the four parks, updating electrical to the campgrounds, updating playground equipment, and making improvements to the main office.
Jim’s “giving” to the conservation board continues to this day with his final wishes being that all memorials be directed to the Bremer County Conservation Board for future projects or land acquisitions.
Jim’s wife Lois recently dropped off a donation check for those memorials which is greatly appreciated and will be put to good use. A plaque was given to Lois on Jim’s behalf, recognizing his years of service and efforts during his time on the board. The Bremer County Conservation Board cannot express how grateful they are to have had Jim serve as long as he did. The time, effort and knowledge he graciously gave over those years are greatly appreciated and will be missed.
Current Bremer County Conservation Board members are: Mandie Sanderman, Waverly, (board chair); Kevin Korman, Sumner, (vice chair); Richard Harms, Tripoli; Stacey Snyder, Tripoli; and Larry Pavelec, Readlyn. Monthly meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday at the office in Tripoli.
Board members and staff are looking forward to another successful and busy camping season. Unlike a year ago at this time, all parks will be open for the season April 30 with electricity, water, shower houses and playgrounds in full operation.
To find out more information on the county areas in Bremer County that Jim, along with the other board members and staff who work so hard at creating and maintaining, please visit https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Bremer.aspx or http://www.co.bremer.ia.us, or call the office at 319-882-4742.